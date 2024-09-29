Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, center, in action with Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, and Bayern's Alphonso Davies during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany gives directions to his players during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, left, and Bayern's Serge Gnabry vie for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, left, and Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka vie for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Konrad Laimer and Leverkusen's Amine Adli vie for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, left, and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano vie for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Serge Gnabry, left, and Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba vie for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, center right, talks with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.