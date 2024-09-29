Football

Bundesliga: Bayern Draw Against Leverkusen - In Pics

Honors even after Bayern Munich dominated defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The Bavarian powerhouse’s inability to find a winning goal ended its six-game winning start to the season across all competitions. But Vincent Kompany’s team will take more from the draw than counterpart Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, which has lost its aura of superiority since completing last season unbeaten to end Bayern’s 11-year reign as champion.