Football

Champions League: Liverpool Rally To Beat AC Milan 3-1 In Opener - In Pics

Six-time Champions League winners Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 away victory on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) against seven-time champions AC Milan in a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals. Christian Pulisic scored early for Milan before Liverpool struck back with headers from both of its center backs: Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Dominik Szoboszlai added another goal for Liverpool.