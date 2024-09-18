Football

Champions League: Liverpool Rally To Beat AC Milan 3-1 In Opener - In Pics

Six-time Champions League winners Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 away victory on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) against seven-time champions AC Milan in a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals. Christian Pulisic scored early for Milan before Liverpool struck back with headers from both of its center backs: Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Dominik Szoboszlai added another goal for Liverpool.

Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the match | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

2/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpools Darwin Nunez, right, and AC Milans goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani fight for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, and AC Milan's goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, and AC Milan's goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpools Dominik Szoboszlai is congratulated by Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his sides 3rd goal
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is congratulated by Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's 3rd goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is congratulated by Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

4/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milans Rafael Leao, right, and Liverpools Ibrahima Konate vie for the ball
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpools Ibrahima Konate celebrates scoring his sides first goal
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate celebrates scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milans Alvaro Morata, right, challenges Liverpools Virgil van Dijk
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, right, challenges Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, right, challenges Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milans Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his sides opening goal
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

8/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milans Christian Pulisic, third from right, scores his sides opening goal
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, third from right, scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, third from right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/9
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milans Christian Pulisic, back, scores his sides opening goal challenged by Liverpools Alexis Mac Allister
Champions League 2024-25, AC Milan and Liverpool: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, back, scores his side's opening goal challenged by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, back, scores his side's opening goal challenged by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

