Champions League: Liverpool Rally To Beat AC Milan 3-1 In Opener - In Pics

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, and AC Milan's goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai is congratulated by Kostas Tsimikas after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, right, challenges Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, third from right, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, back, scores his side's opening goal challenged by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.