FIH Pro League Hockey: India Vs Germany Clashes Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

India national men's hockey team's FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches against Germany have been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp. (More Hockey News)

The matches at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar were scheduled for March 12 and 13. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday released a statement, saying the matches "have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team."

"FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates," the FIH statement continued.

But the women's matches between India and Germany, also scheduled for March 12 and 13, will go on as planned at the Kalinga Stadium. The German women's team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

India's national men's team had defeated Germany in the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal playoff to end their decades-old medal drought. But they have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the FIH Pro League 2021-22.

The Manpreet Singh-led said defeated South Africa in both the matches, but had a win and a loss in the ties against France and Spain.

India are second in the nine-team table with 12 points from six matches, behind the Netherlands (16). The Dutch team has so far won all six matches played so far, including two shoot-outs.

Germany, also with 12 points, are third. They have an inferior goal difference, +3 as compared to India's +17.

Argentina and England are the two other teams in the men's section.

In the women's section, India are third in the table with nine points from four matches (three wins and one defeat), behind Argentina and the Netherlands.

Indian eves defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 to make a perfect start to their debut campaign, then beat Spain to make it three wins in a row. But lost the second match against Spain in Bhubaneswar on February 27.

Germany are yet to open their account after two matches, losing both the games against Belgium, who are fourth with six points from six matches.

Spain, the United States and England are the other teams.

All the FIH Pro League 2021-22 hockey matches can be watch on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of Pro League hockey matches is available on Disney+ Hotstar.