English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, center, shakes hands with Bournemouth's Hamed Traore, right, after the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, celebrates after scored a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Chelsea's Jadon Sancho, right, is challenged by Bournemouth's Hamed Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, left, fights for a ball with Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen leaps up for a header during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Evanilson reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, left, receives a yellow card during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, attempts a shot at goal as blocked by Chelsea's Axel Disai during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, fights for a ball with Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, left, fights for a ball with Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.