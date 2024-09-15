Sports

English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics

Christopher Nkunku scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 away win against Bournemouth in a game that saw a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards. Bournemouth had several chances, with their £40m record signing Evanilson missing a great opportunity to score his first Premier League goal from a penalty that was saved by Robert Sanchez in the first half. Despite Bournemouth constantly pressuring Chelsea's defence and hitting the woodwork twice through Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie, Nkunku managed to score the winning goal after a pass from debutant Jadon Sancho. The game set a new record for the most yellow cards in a Premier League match, with a total of 14 (6 for Bournemouth and 8 for Chelsea), surpassing the previous record of 12 in a match between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016, and Wolves and Newcastle in 2010.