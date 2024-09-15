Sports

English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics

Christopher Nkunku scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 away win against Bournemouth in a game that saw a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards. Bournemouth had several chances, with their £40m record signing Evanilson missing a great opportunity to score his first Premier League goal from a penalty that was saved by Robert Sanchez in the first half. Despite Bournemouth constantly pressuring Chelsea's defence and hitting the woodwork twice through Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie, Nkunku managed to score the winning goal after a pass from debutant Jadon Sancho. The game set a new record for the most yellow cards in a Premier League match, with a total of 14 (6 for Bournemouth and 8 for Chelsea), surpassing the previous record of 12 in a match between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016, and Wolves and Newcastle in 2010.

English Premier League: Chelsea vs Bournemouth Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, center, shakes hands with Bournemouth's Hamed Traore, right, after the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

1/9
English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, celebrates after scored a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

2/9
EPL: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
EPL: Chelsea vs Bournemouth Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Chelsea's Jadon Sancho, right, is challenged by Bournemouth's Hamed Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

3/9
EPL: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
EPL: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi, left, fights for a ball with Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

4/9
EPL 2024: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
EPL 2024: Chelsea vs Bournemouth Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, left, and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen leaps up for a header during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

5/9
EPL 2024: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
EPL 2024: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Bournemouth's Evanilson reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

6/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
English Premier League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs Bournemouth Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, left, receives a yellow card during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

7/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, attempts a shot at goal as blocked by Chelsea's Axel Disai during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

8/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Britain Soccer Premier League: Chelsea vs Bournemouth Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, right, fights for a ball with Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

9/9
Britain Soccer Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Britain Soccer Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, left, fights for a ball with Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Travis Head Reveals Reason Behind His Success Against India: 'Extremely Difficult But...'
  4. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  5. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics
  2. PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics
  3. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Secure Easy Win Over Philadelphia Union
  4. AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday
  5. Bundesliga: Kane Scores Hat-trick As Bavarians Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Agnipariksha': CM Arvind Kejriwal To Resign After 2 Days Until Honesty Is Proven
  2. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  3. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
  4. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9, Search Ops Underway
  5. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  2. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  3. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  4. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  5. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them