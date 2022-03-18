Friday, Mar 18, 2022
England Overlook Marcus Rashford For International Friendlies Against Switzerland, Ivory Coast

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford last played for England national football team during the Euro 2020 final against Italy.  

Marcus Rashford (R) missed the start of the season due to injury. AP

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 9:05 am

Struggling for form at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford was overlooked again by England in the squad for upcoming international friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast. (More Football News)

Rashford hasn’t played for his country since the European Championship final against Italy in July last year, when he was one of three England players to miss in a penalty-shootout loss.

The 24-year-old Rashford missed the start of this season because of injury and has been in and out of United’s team. He was seen trying to confront fans after United’s loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

“It’s a difficult time for him — he’s clearly not at his best,” England coach Gareth Southgate said about Rashford.

Rashford’s teammate, Jadon Sancho, was also left out despite encouraging recent performances for Manchester United, with Southgate saying there were better options for the wide-forward positions in players like Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.

Marc Guehi, a center back at Crystal Palace, received a first call-up by England. Another central defender, Arsenal’s Ben White, was recalled. Kyle Walker didn’t make the squad but Southgate said the Manchester City right back would return for games in June.

England play Switzerland on Saturday and the Ivory Coast on Tuesday, both at Wembley Stadium.

