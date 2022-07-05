ENG Vs IND, Fifth Test: Racism Against Indian Supporters Mar Fourth Day At Edgbaston

The England and Wales Cricket Board and Warwickshire CCC are jointly investigating reports of racist abuse from the fans on the fourth day of England vs India ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston. Supporters of visiting Indian team took to Twitter to vent their frustration, who have been ‘literally in tears’ stating the stewards took no action but ask them to ‘sit down’ when reported.

“Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket,” tweeted one.

Another fan wrote, “So much for battling racism in cricket!! @Edgbaston was horrific today. So many complaints made to stewards however said person was not removed. So disappointed in what we had to face most of the day. @ICC @ECB_cricket @BCCI.”

Responding to the allegations, Edgbaston’s chief executive said, “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.

“Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston.

“So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly,” he added in a statement. ECB too issued a statement stating the investigation is on. “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket.”

Meanwhile, some of the tweets by the harassed supporters were highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who has become a campaigner against discrimination in cricket. The allegations cast a pale shadow on a highly entertaining day of cricket, which in the end turned into home side’s favour.

Chasing 378 runs to win the Test and level the series, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put England on course for a ground-breaking run chase despite Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance.

Skipper Bumrah brought India back in the game with wickets on either side of the lunch break after England openers Alex Lees (56 off 65) and Zak Crawley (46 off 76) finally found form and shared a 107-run stand chasing a record 378-run target.

From 107 for loss, it soon became 109 for three before the dangerous duo of Root (76 batting off 112) and Bairstow (72 batting off 87) frustrated the Indians with a commanding 150-run partnership off just 197 balls. England were 259 for three at stumps on day four, needing a very gettable 119 runs for a series-levelling victory.