World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK

The World Championship of Legends has announced another formidable roster from the West Indies line-up. Leading the charge of the upcoming edition of World Championship of Legends 2024, will see legend Chris Gayle, reputable for his action showcase in T20 Cricket and IPL. (More Cricket News)
The West Indies Champions team led by the legendary Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle is notable for having a strong roster that includes well-known players like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy.
These players are a force to be reckoned with on the cricket field because of their extraordinary talent and depth which they bring to the team along with their exceptional skills and experience.
Gayle was happy to be joining his former West Indies mates. He said, “I look forward to rejoin my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation.”
The West Indies Champions franchise is sure to excite cricket fans for their lineup formed ahead of the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends cricket league.