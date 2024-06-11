Cricket

World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK

The West Indies Squad Comprises Impressive Lineup of Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree And Darren Sammy

File
Former WI's explosive batter Chris Gayle. Photo: File
info_icon

The World Championship of Legends has announced another formidable roster from the West Indies line-up. Leading the charge of the upcoming edition of World Championship of Legends 2024, will see legend Chris Gayle, reputable for his action showcase in T20 Cricket and IPL. (More Cricket News)

The West Indies Champions team led by the legendary Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle is notable for having a strong roster that includes well-known players like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy.

Jacques Kallis will be leading the South Africa Champions Squad. - File
World Championship Of Legends: South Africa Champions Squad Revealed - Check Who's On The List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

These players are a force to be reckoned with on the cricket field because of their extraordinary talent and depth which they bring to the team along with their exceptional skills and experience.

Gayle was happy to be joining his former West Indies mates. He said, “I look forward to rejoin my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation.”

The West Indies Champions franchise is sure to excite cricket fans for their lineup formed ahead of the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends cricket league.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parliament Session Likely From June 24; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  2. TDP, JDU Eyeing LS Speaker Post? NDA Govt Likely To Take Call In Special Parl Session From June 24
  3. 'Free Kashmir' Graffiti Found On Park Wall In Delhi, FIR Registered
  4. Uddhav Thackeray Worked Hard In Elections But Congress, NCP (SP) Benefitted More: BJP
  5. Naidu And Nitish Are 'Dissatisfied Souls' After Portfolio Allocation, Claims Sanjay Raut
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match
  2. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
  4. BAN Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Criticises DRS After Bangladesh Lose 4 Runs Via Leg Byes
  5. IOC President Thomas Bach Assures Snap Elections In France Won't Affect Paris Olympics
World News
  1. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  2. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  3. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  4. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  5. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parliament Session Likely From June 24; Fire At Kolkata Eatery