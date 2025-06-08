NEP Vs SCO, ICC Cricket WC League Two Highlights: Scotland Beat Nepal By Two Runs In Close Thriller

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. Photo: X | CAN

Here are the highlights of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match where Nepal and Scotland locked horns at the Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee on Sunday, 8 June. Nepal could not repeat what they did just four days ago, but lost the match by a close margin of two runs in match 77 against Scotland. Richie Berrington made a ton and Nepal recorded their biggest ODI total. Catch the highlights of the Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jun 2025, 01:58:07 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Where To Watch The Nepal vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app in India, and live scores will be available on the ICC website. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

8 Jun 2025, 02:54:38 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Head To Head Scotland and Nepal faced each other in 9 matches in ODI forma. Out of these, Scotland have won 3 times whereas Nepal have come out victorious on 5 occasions . 1 match ended without a result.

8 Jun 2025, 03:10:25 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Toss Update Scotland won the toss and opted to bat first in Dundee. Playing XIs Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Cassell, Michael Jones

8 Jun 2025, 03:11:55 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Full Squads Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad, Rijan Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla, Surya Tamang, Pawan Sarraf, Nandan Yadav, Anil Sah Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Safyaan Sharif, Jasper Davidson, Charlie Cassell, Mackenzie Jones, Brad Currie, Christopher McBride, Oliver Davidson, Liam Naylor, Scott Currie, Chris Greaves, Hamza Tahir, Michael Jones, Brad Wheal, Andrew Umeed, Christopher Sole, Gavin Main, Michael English

8 Jun 2025, 03:36:51 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Match Starts Sompal Kami opened the bowling attack for Nepal with Charlie Tear and George Munsey opening the batting for Scotland. The first over is a maiden over. Nepal are off to a good start. SCO - 0/0 (1)

8 Jun 2025, 03:47:21 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Karan KC Strikes Karan KC came to bowl the second over of the match and dismissed the opener batter George Munsey on the fourth delivery of the over. Kushal Bhurtel took a fine catch. Brandon McMullen is the new batter at the crease. Tear hit Kami for three boundaries in the next over. SCO - 15/1 (3)

8 Jun 2025, 04:13:19 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Karan KC Strikes Again Karan KC got rid of Brandon McMullen in his third over. Dipendra Singh Airee took a fine catch to complete the dismissal. Richie Berrington is the new batter at the crease. SCO - 35/2 (9)

8 Jun 2025, 04:35:42 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Tear, Berrington Rebuild Innings Charlie Tear and Richard Berrington has added more than 40 runs for the third wicket after losing two early wickets. Sandeep Lamichhane was introduced into the attack in the 14th over and Berrington welcomed him with a six on the first delivery. SCO - 69/2 (14)

8 Jun 2025, 05:04:38 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Tear Hits Fifty! Charlie Tear completed his half-century with a single off Lalit Rajbanshi's over, who was introduced into the attack in the 17th over. Richard Berrington hit Sandeep Lamichhane for a couple of boundaries in the next over. The duo has made a brilliant partnership and Nepal desperately need to break this. SCO - 113/2 (21)

8 Jun 2025, 05:36:00 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Scots Lose Two Quick Wickets Lalit Rajbanshi dismissed the set batter Charlie Tear for 68 runs in the 23rd over to give Scotland a major push. Dipendra Singh Airee dismissed Finlay McCreath in the 30th over to make Scotland four wickets down. SCO - 155/4 (31)

8 Jun 2025, 06:11:51 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Airee Strikes Again! Dipendra Singh Airee got rid of Matthew Cross in the 32nd over. Michael Leask is the newest batter at the crease with Richie Berrington batting fearlessly in his 70s. Scotland are eyeing a total near to 300 runs. SCO - 194/5 (39)

8 Jun 2025, 06:37:52 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Michael Leask Hits 50! Michael Leask completed his half-century with a single off Sandeep Lamichhane in the 44th over. He has shifted his gears and is going for boundaries. Richie Berrington is also nearing his century. The hosts are looking to post a total nearing 300 runs. SCO - 256/5 (45)

8 Jun 2025, 07:06:22 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Target Set For Rhinos! Richie Berrington completed his century in just 114 balls in the 47th over. Soon after, he got involved in a run-out and Michael Leask was the man-in-charge. He shifted gears after that and the new batter Mark Watts hit a hat-trick of sixes to Karan KC in the last over to take Scotland to a big total of 323 runs. Leask remained unbeaten on 96 runs off 62 balls. SCO - 323/6 (50)

8 Jun 2025, 07:08:36 pm IST Innings Break! Brief Score: SCO - 323/6 (50) Richie Berrington - 102 (114), Michael Leask - 96 (62) | Dipendra Singh Airee: (7-0-37-2)

8 Jun 2025, 07:41:49 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Rhinos Start Batting Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel have opened the batting for Nepal with Michael Jones opening the bowling attack of Scotland. Just five runs from the first over. NEP - 5/0 (1)

8 Jun 2025, 08:13:01 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Rhinos Lose Three Wickets Kushal Bhurtel got involved in a tragic run-out and lost his wicket in the fourth over. The other opener batter Aasif Sheikh lost his wicket in the next over. Rohit Paudel and Bhim Sharki were looking good but Paudel lost his wicket in the eighth over. NEP - 35/3 (8)

8 Jun 2025, 08:40:33 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Bhim, Aarif Rebuild Innings Bhima Sharki and Aarif Sheikh has managed to rebuild the innings. They have added more than 30 runs for the fourth over. Nepal are chasing a big total and need to have a big partnership between these two batters. NEP - 69/3 (15)

8 Jun 2025, 09:19:44 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: NEP Partnership Bhim Sharki and Aarif Sheikh added more than 94 runs for the fourth wicket. This is exactly what Nepal needed, but Michael Leask broke the partnership in the 26th over. They are chasing a target of 324 runs in Dundee. Dipendra Singh Airee is the new batter at the crease. NEP - 131/4 (26)

8 Jun 2025, 09:34:06 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Still Massive Rebuild Required The Rhinos require over 100 runs to win against Scotland with Bhim Sharki leading the charge. Sharki hit fifty after Scotland set them a target of 323 in 50 overs.

8 Jun 2025, 09:45:38 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Bhim Sharki Falls For 73 Nepal have lost the important wicket of Bhim Sharki on 73(85) as they look to chase down 323. Sharki who was batting so well, suddenly lost concentration as he ended up handing over his wicket to Michael Jones.

8 Jun 2025, 10:12:24 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: NEP's Chase Intensifies Michael Leask took the second wicket of the match when he dismissed Gulsan Jha. Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee are taking Nepal's innings forward. NEP - 201/6 (38)

8 Jun 2025, 10:38:05 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: NEP Need 78 Runs In Last Seven Overs Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee have managed to take the game deep. Now, they need just 78 runs in the last 42 balls. Scottish bowlers are trying their best to avoid that. Both batters are set and are trying to shift the gears. NEP - 246/6 (43)

8 Jun 2025, 10:58:22 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Airee Falls! Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee shifted gears in the last few overs and also completed their respective half-centuries. The match has become interesting. Scotland were looking to break this partnership and they did exactly that, when Charlie Cassell dismissed Airee for 56 runs. Now, Nepal need 27 runs to win this match with Kami and Karan KC batting. NEP - 297/7 (47)

8 Jun 2025, 11:09:57 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Kami Falls! Karan KC started the 48th over with a six and Sompal Kami hit another boundary to collect 11 runs from the over. Kami lost his wicket on the last delivery of the over. Karan KC hit a boundary in the next over to collect nine runs. Now, Nepal need seven runs to win the match in the last over. NEP - 317/8 (49)

8 Jun 2025, 11:21:59 pm IST Nepal Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League 2: Nepal Lose! Safyaan Sharif came to bowl the last over with Nepal needing seven runs to win. He gave two runs on the first delivery but bowled a dot delivery on the next. He dismissed Karan KC on the third delivery. Two singles came on the next two deliveries, when left Nepal needing three runs to win on the last delivery. Lalit Rajbanshi was bowled on the delivery and Nepal lost the match by two runs. NEP - 321/10 (50)