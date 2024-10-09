Rajasthan Vs Puducherry Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match

Rajasthan will kick off their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign with a clash against Puducherry starting on October 11, Friday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
Rajasthan had a challenging season last year, finishing fifth in Elite Group A. They played seven matches, securing two wins, two losses, and three draws. Overall, Rajasthan cricket team remains a formidable force in red-ball cricket, having won the Ranji Trophy tournament in the 2010–11 and 2011–12 seasons. Their long legacy includes eight runner-up finishes in the 1960–61, 1961–62, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1966–67, 1969–70, and 1973–74 seasons.
Puducherry, also known as Pondicherry, is one of the newcomers in Indian domestic cricket, having joined the esteemed Ranji Trophy in the 2018–19 season. Last year, Team Puducherry finished sixth in Elite Group D, playing seven matches with two wins, four losses, and one draw.
Rajasthan Vs Puducherry, Ranji trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming Details:
When is Rajasthan Vs Puducherry, Ranji trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 Match?
The Rajasthan Vs Puducherry, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 match will take place on October 11, Friday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Rajasthan Vs Puducherry, Ranji trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B Round 1 Match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
Rajasthan Vs Puducherry, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squad:
Rajasthan:
Deepak Hooda (c), Abhijeet Tomar, Kunal Singh Rathore, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kukna Ajay Singh, Arafat Khan, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Bharat Sharma, Ram Chouhan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari.
Puducherry:
Yet to be revealed