Rajasthan Vs Puducherry Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match

Rajasthan had a challenging season last year, finishing fifth in Elite Group A. They played seven matches, securing two wins, two losses, and three draws. Overall, Rajasthan cricket team remains a formidable force in red-ball cricket, having won the Ranji Trophy tournament in the 2010–11 and 2011–12 seasons. Their long legacy includes eight runner-up finishes in the 1960–61, 1961–62, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1966–67, 1969–70, and 1973–74 seasons.