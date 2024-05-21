Cricket

Netherlands Vs Scotland T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20I Tri-Series

The Netherlands are facing off against Scotland for the second time in the T20I tri-nation series. Here are the streaming options, squads, head-to-head records, venue, and all details of the match

X | Cricket Netherlands
The Netherlands national cricket team in action during the 1st tri-nation T20I series match against Scotland. Photo: X | Cricket Netherlands
info_icon

After facing one victory and one defeat in the ongoing tri-nation six-match T20I series, the erratic Netherlands are heading towards their second clash against Scotland on May 22, Wednesday, 2024 at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague. (More Cricket News)

In the first match of the series, the Netherlands led by Scott Edwards faced Scotland and clinched victory by a commanding 41 runs powered by Vivian Kingma and Logan van Beek's spell of four wickets and three wickets respectively. However, in their second game against Ireland Edwards' side faced defeat by a mere 1 run. Now the team is eager to bounce back and get the winning start again.

Scotland faced a 41-run defeat in the first match of the series against the Netherlands followed by an unfortunate abandonment of their second match set against Ireland was abandoned due to rain. With Richie Berrington's side already suffering from the loss of their T20I series against Pakistan recently, the desperation for victory in the upcoming match is mounting high.

Netherlands Vs Scotland Head-To-Head

The Netherlands and Scotland have locked horns 14 times in the T20 format before. Out of these, both the Netherlands and Scotland have won 7 matches each.

When is Netherlands vs Scotland, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The second match between Scotland and Netherlands in the tri-nation T20I series will take place at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague on Wednesday, May 22 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Scotland, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no broadcasting of the matches on any TV channel in India.

Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicket-keeper), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi (wicket-keeper)

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Bradley Currie, Brandon McMullen, Charlie Tear (wicket-keeper), Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Michael Leask, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif

