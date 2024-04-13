Cricket

Nepal Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs QAT

Rohit Paudel will lead his Nepal national cricket team against Qatar in the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. Here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and other details for the NEP vs QAT cricket match

Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
Defending champions Nepal, giants among Associate teams, will take on Qatar in the 7th match of the ongoing ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday (April 13). Watch the NEP vs QAT cricket match live. (More Cricket News)

On the opening day of the tournament yesterday, Nepal escaped with a nervy five-wicket against Malaysia, a victory achieved in the final over. The Rohit Paudel-led side will look to shake off the early tournament rustiness when they meet world no. 28, Qatar.

In a low-scoring match, Paudel craftily utilised as many as eight bowlers to restrict Malaysia to 143/3 despite his opposite number Virandeep Singh scoring 72 off 57. Nepal, the top-ranked team in the competition and 17th in the world, played conservatively with the bat. Their top scorer was Aasif Sheikh. The wicketkeeper-opener scored 32 off 35. The Player of the Match honour, however, was taken by Dipendra Singh Airee, who scored 20 off 11.

Qatar also took the field on the opening day of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. After conceding 201/7, they managed 175/8, thus losing their Group A match against Hong Kong by 26 runs. Opener Saqlain Arshad top-scored for Qatar with a 34-ball 50.

Other teams in Group A are: Hong Kong, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

Nepal vs Qatar T20I head-to-head record

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in T20Is, and Qatar have earned the early bragging rights, courtesy of a four-wicket win during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Regional Finals in July 2019.

Nepal vs Qatar, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 match details

The Nepal vs Qatar cricket match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 13. This is the 7th match of the tournament. The scheduled start time is 4:00pm IST (2:30pm local).

TV telecast and live streaming information

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Qatar cricket match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, NEP vs QAT cricket match in India?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Qatar cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Shah (wk), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal.

Qatar: Muhammad Tanveer (c), Kamran Khan, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Shahzaib Jamil (wk), Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, M Ikramullah Khan, Gayan Munaweera, Musawar Shah, Himanshu Rathod, Rifayi Theruvath, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Jabir.

