Nepal Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs QAT

In a low-scoring match, Paudel craftily utilised as many as eight bowlers to restrict Malaysia to 143/3 despite his opposite number Virandeep Singh scoring 72 off 57. Nepal, the top-ranked team in the competition and 17th in the world, played conservatively with the bat. Their top scorer was Aasif Sheikh. The wicketkeeper-opener scored 32 off 35. The Player of the Match honour, however, was taken by Dipendra Singh Airee, who scored 20 off 11.