Musheer Khan celebrates his half century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Musheer Khan celebrates his half century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade