Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers

Shrijith brought up his half century in 32 deliveries, including seven boundaries and a six. The next milestone would come even quicker. Shrijith took Abhishek Prabhakar down for two fours and a six in succession, followed by three consecutive boundaries off Shekawat, eventually reaching a 51-ball century. He hit 14 fours and cleared the ropes thrice on his way as Hubli Tigers posted 179/7.