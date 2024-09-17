Cricket

Indian Team Practices At Chepauk To Warm Up For Test Series Against Bangladesh - In Pics

Rohit Sharma and Co had another extensive training session in the build up to the first Test against Bangladesh with all 16 squad members turning for practice at the Chepauk in Chennai on Monday. After a day off, the India squad members took part in their third training session since their arrival in the Tamil Nadu capital city last week. The first Test begins on Thursday. India last played a Test match in February this year against England at home.