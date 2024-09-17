Indian Team Practices At Chepauk To Warm Up For Test Series Against Bangladesh - In Pics

India's captain Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Virat Kohli bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Jasprit Bumrah participates in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Kuldeep Yadav participates in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's cricketers, left to right, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Virat Kohl, Shubman Gill participate in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Mohammed Siraj participates in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin gesture during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's K L Rahul gestures with Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
India's cricketers participate in a training session ahead of their first test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.