Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hopes the Indian cricket team management includes Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the upcoming second Test match against Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur, starting from September 27. (More Cricket News)
Manjrekar, speaking after India’s triumph in Chennai, expressed disappointment over the wrist-spinner’s exclusion and highlighted his value on home soil.
Kuldeep has 12 Test caps for India since he made his debut back in 2017, and has picked up 53 wickets, including a very impressive showing against England early in the year.
In the series, he picked up 19 scalps in four matches and also scored crucial runs in the lower-order.
However, despite good performances, the spinner was left out of the first Test in Chennai, with India going for a pace-heavy arsenal that included Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.
Manjrekar was not very pleased with the decision and wanted Kuldeep to be a part of the XI that took the field.
"I feel Kuldeep Yadav should not be dropped so easily. Even if it was not a turner, India would have benefited from playing him in Chennai because seamers get help for just one or one-and-a-half days on an Indian pitch. It starts supporting spinners after that, and when you have a bowler like Kuldeep Yadav, you should not keep him out this easily," Manjrekar said ESPNcricinfo.
Manjrekar urged the management to reconsider the decision and pick Kuldeep Yadav, irrespective of the conditions at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
India lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after a comfortable win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and will head to Kanpur with a whitewash in mind.