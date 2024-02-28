A full month has passed since KL Rahul was last in action - the first India vs England Test in Hyderabad from February 25 to 28, 2024 - but the extent and status of the middle-order batter's quadriceps injury continues to be unclear ahead of the fifth and final match in Dharamsala, starting March 7. Reports are now trickling in that he has travelled to the United Kingdom to consult a specialist there. (More Cricket News)
Rahul had been deemed to be "90 percent fit" for the third Test in Rajkot from February 15-18, but has still not fully recovered, which has led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the National Cricket Academy to re-evaluate his status. A Times of India report states that Rahul has been sent to the UK for an expert opinion.
“The medical team thought Rahul was good to go for the last three Tests. But he complained of discomfort. He is a bit concerned about it. He has endured a heavy workload while keeping wickets in the World Cup and the Test series in South Africa," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
"Multiple scans have been done on his quads. While there is nothing very concerning, some inflammation has been noted. The reports were sent to the doctor who treated him in England. Eventually, the doctor asked him to travel to England so that he could personally check what’s wrong with Rahul,” the report added.
The report further mentioned that BCCI hopes to get some clarity on Rahul's fitness by Saturday, March 2.
Rahul's injury has arisen from pain in his right quadriceps, for which he had undergone surgery in 2023. He is reportedly still experiencing some stiffness there, and since he is critical in the team's scheme of things, the administration and team management appear to be treating the case with care.
Thus, Rahul is a doubtful starter for the Dharamsala Test. India have already sealed the series victory after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in Ranchi following a five-wicket win. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test, and it remains to be seen whether he will return for the final game.