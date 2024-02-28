A full month has passed since KL Rahul was last in action - the first India vs England Test in Hyderabad from February 25 to 28, 2024 - but the extent and status of the middle-order batter's quadriceps injury continues to be unclear ahead of the fifth and final match in Dharamsala, starting March 7. Reports are now trickling in that he has travelled to the United Kingdom to consult a specialist there. (More Cricket News)

Rahul had been deemed to be "90 percent fit" for the third Test in Rajkot from February 15-18, but has still not fully recovered, which has led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the National Cricket Academy to re-evaluate his status. A Times of India report states that Rahul has been sent to the UK for an expert opinion.