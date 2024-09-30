Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Record Run Rate Sees India Keep Result Alive In Bangladesh Test

India set a record first-innings run rate for any men's Test to keep their hopes of a series sweep over Bangladesh alive on day four in Kanpur

IND-Vs-BAN
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his half-century
info_icon

India set a record first-innings run rate for any men's Test to keep their hopes of a series sweep over Bangladesh alive on day four in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

Having seen two days lost due to rain, India quickly went on the attack on a surface suited to spin, with Jasprit Bumrah knocking Mushfiqur Rahim (11) over for the first of his three wickets, ultimately finishing with figures of 3-50 at the close of Bangladesh's three-and-a-half-day first innings.

Mohammed Siraj (2-57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-45) also doubled up after Akash Deep had done so at the start of the innings on Friday, with Bangladesh bowled out for just 233 runs.

It was with the bat, however, that India really impressed.

The hosts set records for the fastest men's Test side to reach 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 runs, with none of the Sri Lankan bowlers able to slow them down.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slogged 72 runs off just 51 balls faced before he was bowled cleanly by Hasan Mahmud, while there was also a quickfire half-century for KL Rahul, who hit seven fours and two maximums in his knock of 68 runs from 42 deliveries.

Virat Kohli fell narrowly short of his own half-century, scoring 47 from just 35 balls as Sri Lanka's expensive bowling continued, India ultimately declaring at 285-9.

The hosts likely required a couple of rapid wickets to give themselves time to seal victory on day five, but they got them through the brilliant Ashwin.

He trapped Zakir Hasan (10) lbw before crashing leg stump to dismiss Mahmud (4) with just five minutes of play remaining, leaving Bangladesh 26-2, trailing by 26 runs and surely playing for a draw.

Data Debrief: India set record pace

To say India were raring to get going with the bat on Monday would be an understatement. They scored at a rate of 8.2 runs per over through their 34.4 overs before declaring, the fastest rate ever recorded by any team in the first innings of a men's Test.

Now it is over to the bowlers to give them a chance to finish things off on Tuesday, and Ashwin – who took six wickets in the first Test – could be the man to lead them after scalping two huge wickets just before stumps.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: SCO-W Bat First - Check Teams
  2. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Help India Dominate Despite Mominul Haque's Ton - In Pics
  3. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5
  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: BAN-W Bat First - Check Teams
  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Both Asian Sides Eye Momentum Before Mega Event
Football News
  1. Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw
  2. Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football
  3. Serie A: Conte Warns Napoli 'Far Away' From Scudetto Despite Strong Start
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
  5. Atletico Vs Real, La Liga: Madrid Derby Draw A 'Good Point' Despite Late Concession, Says Ancelotti
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Electoral Bonds Scheme Case
  2. Day In Pics: September 30, 2024
  3. SC Seeks Response From Assam Gov For Demolishing Houses Following Anti-Encroachment Verdict | Case Details Inside
  4. Outlook Talks: Ajay Sadhotra, National Conference candidate from Jammu North speaks to Reporter Ashwani Sharma
  5. “The Muscular Policy Worked” | Interview With A S Dulat, ex RAW Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  2. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  3. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  4. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  5. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Set 176-Run Target For UAE
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign