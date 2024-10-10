Cricket

IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: India Beat Australia By An Innings And 120 Runs, Clean Sweep Series - In Pics

India's Under-19 cricket team defeated Australia Under-19 by an innings and 120 runs in the second unofficial Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. With this huge victory, India also clean sweep the series 2-0. India also won all three matches of the youth ODIs played in Puducherry. Thanks to Harvansh Singh Pangalia's ton in the first innings, India post a total of 492 runs. Australia were restricted to 277 runs in the first innings and India asked for a follow-on. Then Indian young bowlers bowled them out for 95 runs in just 31.3 overs. Anmoljeet Singh, who was given the Player of the Match award, took nine wickets in the match. Mohammed Enaan also got seven wickets in the match.