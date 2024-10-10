IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: India Beat Australia By An Innings And 120 Runs, Clean Sweep Series - In Pics

India U-19 team players poses with the trophy after winning the 2nd Test cricket match against Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India U-19 team captain Soham Patwardhan with the trophy after India U-19 won the 2nd Test cricket match against Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Australia's batter Alex Lee Young during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's bowler Mohamed Enaan celebrates the wicket of Australia's batter Lachlan Ranaldo during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's bowler Anmoljeet celebrates the wicket of Australia's batter Steve Hogan during the third day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Anmoljeet took 9 wickets in the match; 4 in Australia's 1st innings and 5 in 2nd innings.