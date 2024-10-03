Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, shares a laugh with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, right, speaks to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, centre, during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, second from left, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, left, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana shares a laugh during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, centre, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
England captain Heather Knight, centre in red, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 3. From left to right are, Alyssa Healy of England, Sophie Devine of New Zealand, Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Fatima Sana of Pakistan, panel host former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, Heather Knight of England, Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, Hayley Matthews from West Indies, Nigar Sultana from Bangladesh and Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa.
Media persons take photographs of Women's T20 Cricket World Cup trophy ahead of a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the tournament at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.