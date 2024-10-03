Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics

England captain Heather Knight, centre in red, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 3. From left to right are, Alyssa Healy of England, Sophie Devine of New Zealand, Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Fatima Sana of Pakistan, panel host former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, Heather Knight of England, Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, Hayley Matthews from West Indies, Nigar Sultana from Bangladesh and Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa.