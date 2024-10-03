Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics

Bigger and better is the mantra for women’s cricket as the T20 World Cup gets underway on Thursday. Ahead of the tournament's opening game, captains of all the ten teams gathered at the 'Captains' Day' event. India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also amongst the likes of Alyssa Healy and Heather Knight.

Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: Harmanpreet Kaur, left, shares a laugh with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, shares a laugh with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2/7
Womens T20 World Cup, Captains Day: Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, right, speaks to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana
Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, right, speaks to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, right, speaks to India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, centre, during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

3/7
Womens T20 World Cup, Captains Day: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, second from left, speaks
Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, second from left, speaks | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, second from left, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

4/7
Womens T20 World Cup, Captains Day: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, left, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana shares a laugh
Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, left, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana shares a laugh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, left, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana shares a laugh during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

5/7
Womens T20 World Cup, Captains Day: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, centre, speaks during a special panel session
Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, centre, speaks during a special panel session | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, centre, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

6/7
Womens T20 World Cup, Captains Day: England captain Heather Knight, centre in red, speaks during a special panel session
Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: England captain Heather Knight, centre in red, speaks during a special panel session | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

England captain Heather Knight, centre in red, speaks during a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 3. From left to right are, Alyssa Healy of England, Sophie Devine of New Zealand, Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur of India, Fatima Sana of Pakistan, panel host former Australian cricketer Mel Jones, Heather Knight of England, Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, Hayley Matthews from West Indies, Nigar Sultana from Bangladesh and Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa.

7/7
Womens T20 World Cup, Captains Day: Media persons take photographs of Womens T20 Cricket World Cup trophy
Women's T20 World Cup, Captains' Day: Media persons take photographs of Women's T20 Cricket World Cup trophy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Media persons take photographs of Women's T20 Cricket World Cup trophy ahead of a special panel session featuring captains of the 10 countries participating in the tournament at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Kathryn Bryce Gets First Breakthrough; BAN-W - 26/1 (5 Overs)
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
  4. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  5. England At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
  4. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  5. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Substance To Claims Of 'Infiltrators' Marrying Tribal Women For Land In Jharkhand
  2. 'Nothing Is Happening': Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Exclusive with Aftab Ahmad, Congress' Deputy Leader
  4. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?
  5. 'Caste No Ground': SC Frowns On Discrimination In Jails, Unfair Work Distribution Among Inmates
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  2. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  3. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  4. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  5. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points