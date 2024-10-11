Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

West Indies women thrashed Bangladesh women by eight wickets in match 13 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Thursday

Bangladeshs Sobhana Mostary, right, sits on the pitch. AP Photo
Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary, right, sits on the pitch as she reacts after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
West Indies women defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in match 13 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With this win, West Indies are leading Group B with four points in three matches. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Hayley Matthews won the toss for West Indies and invited Bangladesh women to bat first. Bangla openers gave a good start and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty also played a 39-run knock off just 44 balls to put her team in a stable position.

From 73/2 in 12.5 overs to 103/8 in 20 overs, Bangla batters lost the plot. They failed to accelerate the innings after the anchor, Nigar Sultana's wicket. Ritu Moni made 10 runs off 13 balls.

The right-arm off-break Karishma Ramharack took four wickets giving just 17 runs in her four overs. Afy Fletcher also grabbed a brace of wickets whereas the skipper took a wicket.

Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women's T20 WC: West Indies's win means Bangladesh are out of the World Cup. - ICC
BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets

BY PTI

Stafanie Taylor came to open the innings with the captain and retired hurt after making 27 off 29 balls. Matthews also played a fine knock of 34 runs in just 22 balls which included six boundaries.

Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry finished the game with eight wickets and 43 balls to spare.

Bangladesh are fourth in the points table of Group B and need to win the next match with a big margin and hope that other teams lose their matches, to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Group B points table.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B points table after match 13. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh will face South African women in Dubai on Saturday for their next and last group-stage match. West Indies, on the other hand, will clash with England on Tuesday in Dubai.

Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

