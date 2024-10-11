West Indies women defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in match 13 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With this win, West Indies are leading Group B with four points in three matches. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Hayley Matthews won the toss for West Indies and invited Bangladesh women to bat first. Bangla openers gave a good start and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty also played a 39-run knock off just 44 balls to put her team in a stable position.
From 73/2 in 12.5 overs to 103/8 in 20 overs, Bangla batters lost the plot. They failed to accelerate the innings after the anchor, Nigar Sultana's wicket. Ritu Moni made 10 runs off 13 balls.
The right-arm off-break Karishma Ramharack took four wickets giving just 17 runs in her four overs. Afy Fletcher also grabbed a brace of wickets whereas the skipper took a wicket.
Stafanie Taylor came to open the innings with the captain and retired hurt after making 27 off 29 balls. Matthews also played a fine knock of 34 runs in just 22 balls which included six boundaries.
Bangladesh are fourth in the points table of Group B and need to win the next match with a big margin and hope that other teams lose their matches, to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
Bangladesh will face South African women in Dubai on Saturday for their next and last group-stage match. West Indies, on the other hand, will clash with England on Tuesday in Dubai.
Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.