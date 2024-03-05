No Reserve Price: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Kate Anderson (New Zealand), Kaia Arua (Papua New Guinea), Jemma Barsby (Australia), Samantha Bates (Australia), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (New Zealand), Yastika Bhatia (India), Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Maitlan Brown (Australia), Rebecca Burns (New Zealand), Stella Campbell (Australia), Shemaine Campbelle (West Indies), Eden Carson (New Zealand), Kary Chan (Hong Kong), Christabel Chatonzwa (Zimbabwe), Lauren Cheatle (Australia), Piepa Cleary (Australia), Shamilia Connell (West Indies), Sarah Coyte (Australia), Hannah Darlington (Australia), Sophie Day (Australia), Nadine De Klerk (South Africa), Roberta Moretti Avery (Brazil), Laura Delany (Ireland),

Annerie Dercksen (South Africa), Mignon Du Preez (South Africa), Kate Ebrahim (New Zealand), Nicole Faltum (Australia), Afy Fletcher (West Indies), Tess Flintoff (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Anju Gurung (Bhutan), Brooke Halliday (New Zealand), Nicola Hancock (Australia), Laura Harris (Australia), Chinelle Henry (West Indies), Amy Hunter (Ireland), Sinalo Jafta (South Africa), Hayley Jensen (New Zealand), Xara Jetly (New Zealand), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Australia), Ruth Johnston (Australia), Arlene Kelly (Ireland), Yasmeen Khan (Namibia), Kiran Navgire (India), Charli Knott (Australia), Veda Krishnamurthy (India), Marina Lamplough (Hong Kong), Sune Luus (South Africa), Katie Mack (Australia), Rosemary Mair (New Zealand), Eliz Marx (South Africa), Mona Meshram (India), Anisa Mohammed (West Indies), Chaya Mughal (UAE), Anesu Mushangwe (Zimbabwe), Mary-Anne Musonda (Zimbabwe), Kelis Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe), Jo Nkomo (Zimbabwe), Maryam Omar (Kuwait), Esha Oza (UAE), Shikha Pandey (India), Nensi Patel (New Zealand), Molly Penfold (New Zealand), Maddie Penna (Australia), Taneale Peschel (Australia), Kate Peterson (Australia), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Chloe Piparo (Australia), Ramharack Ramharack (West Indies), Karishma Ramharack (West Indies), Sneh Rana (India), Jaweria Rauf (Pakistan), Aliya Riaz (Pakistan), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand), Tanya Ruma (Papua New Guinea), Meghana Sabbineni (India), Shakera Selman (West Indies), Saachi Shahri (New Zealand), Gunjan Shukla (Sweden), Meghna Singh (India), Courtney Sippel (Australia), Amy Smith (Australia), Naomi Stalenberg (Australia), Molly Strano (Australia), Holly Topp (New Zealand), Loreen Tshuma (Zimbabwe), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Sunette Viljoen-Louw (South Africa), Georgia Voll (Australia), Jess Watkin (New Zealand), Courtney Webb (Australia), Tahlia Wilson (Australia), Radha Yadav (India).