As many as 127 overseas and 122 domestic players have registered for The Hundred 2024, women's competition. The player draft for the fourth season of the 100-ball cricket tournament run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is scheduled to be held on March 20, 2024. (More Cricket News)
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who played for Trent Rockets last season, has not registered for The Hundred 2024 player draft but there will be 16 who will represent the Indian interest.
And they are: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Meghana Sabbineni, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav.
Teams will draft players until they have filled up the top 13 positions in their squad. The salary bands for 2024 are: £50,000 (two players), £40,000 (two players), £30,000 (two players), £17,500 (two players), £14,000 (two players), £11,000 (two players), £8,000 (three players). Each team can have a maximum of three overseas players.
Teams will take turns to select players with the draft orders reverse of the final standings from 2023, and it will be like this: Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, Northern Superchargers, Southern Brave.
Here's a look at different categories with reserve price for each registered player:
Overseas Players
Reserve Price of £50,000: Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Deepti Sharma (India)
Reserve Price of £40,000: Meg Lanning (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia)
Reserve Price of £30,000: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Darcie Brown (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Kim Garth (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Sophie Molineux (Australia), Tooba Khan (Australia), Megan Schutt (Australia), Renuka Thakur (India), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia)
Reserve Price of £17,500: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Erin Burns (Australia), Richa Ghosh (India), Maddy Green (New Zealand), Iram Javed (Pakistan), Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa), Shreyanka Patil (India), Nida Dar (Pakistan), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)
Reserve Price of £14,000: Fran Jonas (New Zealand), Jess Kerr (New Zealand), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Orla Prendergast (Ireland)
Reserve Price of £11,000: Nomvelo Sibanda (Zimbabwe)
No Reserve Price: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Kate Anderson (New Zealand), Kaia Arua (Papua New Guinea), Jemma Barsby (Australia), Samantha Bates (Australia), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (New Zealand), Yastika Bhatia (India), Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Maitlan Brown (Australia), Rebecca Burns (New Zealand), Stella Campbell (Australia), Shemaine Campbelle (West Indies), Eden Carson (New Zealand), Kary Chan (Hong Kong), Christabel Chatonzwa (Zimbabwe), Lauren Cheatle (Australia), Piepa Cleary (Australia), Shamilia Connell (West Indies), Sarah Coyte (Australia), Hannah Darlington (Australia), Sophie Day (Australia), Nadine De Klerk (South Africa), Roberta Moretti Avery (Brazil), Laura Delany (Ireland),
Annerie Dercksen (South Africa), Mignon Du Preez (South Africa), Kate Ebrahim (New Zealand), Nicole Faltum (Australia), Afy Fletcher (West Indies), Tess Flintoff (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Anju Gurung (Bhutan), Brooke Halliday (New Zealand), Nicola Hancock (Australia), Laura Harris (Australia), Chinelle Henry (West Indies), Amy Hunter (Ireland), Sinalo Jafta (South Africa), Hayley Jensen (New Zealand), Xara Jetly (New Zealand), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Australia), Ruth Johnston (Australia), Arlene Kelly (Ireland), Yasmeen Khan (Namibia), Kiran Navgire (India), Charli Knott (Australia), Veda Krishnamurthy (India), Marina Lamplough (Hong Kong), Sune Luus (South Africa), Katie Mack (Australia), Rosemary Mair (New Zealand), Eliz Marx (South Africa), Mona Meshram (India), Anisa Mohammed (West Indies), Chaya Mughal (UAE), Anesu Mushangwe (Zimbabwe), Mary-Anne Musonda (Zimbabwe), Kelis Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe), Jo Nkomo (Zimbabwe), Maryam Omar (Kuwait), Esha Oza (UAE), Shikha Pandey (India), Nensi Patel (New Zealand), Molly Penfold (New Zealand), Maddie Penna (Australia), Taneale Peschel (Australia), Kate Peterson (Australia), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Chloe Piparo (Australia), Ramharack Ramharack (West Indies), Karishma Ramharack (West Indies), Sneh Rana (India), Jaweria Rauf (Pakistan), Aliya Riaz (Pakistan), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand), Tanya Ruma (Papua New Guinea), Meghana Sabbineni (India), Shakera Selman (West Indies), Saachi Shahri (New Zealand), Gunjan Shukla (Sweden), Meghna Singh (India), Courtney Sippel (Australia), Amy Smith (Australia), Naomi Stalenberg (Australia), Molly Strano (Australia), Holly Topp (New Zealand), Loreen Tshuma (Zimbabwe), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Sunette Viljoen-Louw (South Africa), Georgia Voll (Australia), Jess Watkin (New Zealand), Courtney Webb (Australia), Tahlia Wilson (Australia), Radha Yadav (India).
Teams and their retained players
Birmingham Phoenix: Sophie Devine (Overseas), Ellyse Perry (Overseas), Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely.
London Spirit: Heather Knight, Grace Harris (Overseas), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Redmayne (Overseas), Sophie Munro, Tara Norris.
Manchester Originals: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap
Northern Superchargers: Phoebe Litchfield (Overseas), Georgia Wareham (Overseas), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly.
Oval Invincibles: Marizanne Kapp (Overseas), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay.
Southern Brave: Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon (Overseas), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor.
Trent Rockets: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (Overseas), Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Alexa Stonehouse.
Welsh Fire: Hayley Matthews (Overseas), Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail (Overseas), Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor.
The Hundred 2024 is slated to begin on July 23 with group stage fixtures. In the knock-outs, scheduled for August 17 and 18, the second and third-placed teams will fight in the Eliminator at The Oval, London for a place in the final, where the winners will meet the first-placed team at Lord's, London.