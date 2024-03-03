Hello!
The winless Gujarat Giants are set to clash with Delhi Capitals Women in match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Delhi Capitals are coming after defeating the hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. UP Warriorz thrashed Gujarat Giants by 25 runs in their last WPL match. Harleen Deol got injured while fielding and her inclusion in the final XI is suspicious. Alice Capsey, Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp will be the key players for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC Vs GGT match in WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Reddy Gets Pathan!
Tarannum Pathan flicks and misses a seam-up yorker on the toe; she is down as the ball strikes the toe, and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. No idea of a review at all. Good death bowling.
GGT - 124/8 (18)
Jonassen Gets Gardner
Gardner comes down the track to play a massive shot but misses, leaving Bhatia with the gloves behind and doing the rest. Gujarat has suffered a massive hit.
GGT - 108/6 (15)
Radha Yadav Gets Bryce
The umpire's decision goes in favour of the bowling team. It's a flung-up delivery on leg-stump; Bryce sweeps and misses, it's not sliding down, and it's simply clipping leg-stump. The first decision is out, and Radha Yadav has her second. The review is not lost for Gujarat.
GGT - 74/5 (11)
Radha Yadav Gets Veda Krishnamurthy
Straight to the reverse point. Veda's cut is too short and broad on the exterior. Another falls, bringing with it the timeout.
GGT - 53/4 (8)
Jonassen Gets 2 Wickets In A Over
Jess Jonassen came to bowl the fifth over and dismissed Beth Mooney on the second delivery. She also got rid of Phoebe Litchfield on the fifth delivery. She conceded seven runs and got two wickets.
GGT - 35/3 (5)
Pandey Gets Wolvaardt
Shikha Pandey came to bowl the second over after Titas Sadhu's maiden over. She bowled in good areas and kept Wolvaardt away from the ball. She took the fouth delivery in line and Wolvaardt missed it and took that on timber. First wicket for Gujarat.
GGT - 1/1 (2)
GGT Start Chase!
Titas Sadhu opened the bowling attack for Delhi Capitals against Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt. Mooney played all six balls of the first over and scored no run. Maiden over to start in WPL for Sadhu.
GGT - 0/0 (1)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: DC - 163/8 (20)
Meg Lanning - 55 (41), Alice Capsey - 27 (17) | Meghna Singh: (4-0-37-4)
Meghna Completes 4-fer
Meghna Singh came to bowl the final over for Delhi's innings and leaked 11 runs before dismissing Radha Yadav on the final delivery. Shikha Pandey smashed two boundaries in the over to take the score to 163 runs. Now, Gujarat Giants need 164 runs to win the match.
DC - 163/8 (20)
Gardner Gets Reddy
A big slog and Meghna takes it on the second try - the Capitals are losing wickets in the pursuit of quick runs - Arundhati Reddy came down the track, didn't get to the ball, and then had to reach out on the slog, mistiming it high and down to long-on - Meghna had the ball in her grasp, it popped out, but she was quick enough to catch it on the rebound.
DC - 146/7 (18)
Kashyap Gets Rodrigues!
An ugly slog and Rodrigues has holed out to short third man - pre-empted her charge, Mannat saw it coming, slowed down the pace and pushed it wider of off, having been undone in the flight, Rodrigues went through with the wild swipe, gets a thick outside edge, the ball loops and is swallowed by Pathan, running in from short third man.
DC - 117/4 (14)
Meg Lanning Departs After 50
DC captain Meg Lanning smashed back-to-back boundaries to complete her half-century. Lanning tried to hit another but holed out to Hemalatha. Meghna Singh got her third wicket.
DC - 111/3 (13)
Meghna Strikes Again!
Another dismissal for Meghna, who now has two. Capsey leant into the drive, failed to stay on top of the bounce, and sliced a routine catch to backward point. Tanuja takes it reverse-cupped, and the dangerous Capsey is gone.
DC - 58/2 (7)
Shafali Verma Falls!
The ball went straight to square leg and the failed opportunity didn't cost the Giants much - full and at the pads, Shafali cleared her front leg before flicking to Wolvaardt at square leg. Came at a good height, and the South African was never going to lose it.
DC - 21/1 (3)
DC Start Batting
Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning opened the batting for Delhi Capitals and Tanuja Kanwar came to bowl the first over. Verma targeted her and smashed two boundaries in her over to extract 12 runs off the over.
DC - 12/0 (1)
Toss Update
Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to field
Teams:
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tarannum Pathan
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Lea Tahuhu, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha