Welcome to the highlights of India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test Day 3 action at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, on Sunday, 1 June 2025. England Lions have continued to bat throughout the third day on a good batting surface where most India A bowlers struggled for accuracy. Tom Haines, Max Holden and Dan Mousley all scored centuries to take England Lions to 527/7 at the end of day 3 and India A's lead is only 30 runs now. Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets in a brilliant spell early in the day but apart from him no bowler could get on a roll.

1 Jun 2025, 01:50:23 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Good Afternoon! A very good afternoon to everyone tuning in for our live coverage of the India A vs England Lions, Day 3 match today at Canterbury. The action begins at 3:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates. England Lions currently trail by 320 runs at stumps on Day 2, after India A posted a total of 557 in the first innings.

1 Jun 2025, 02:31:08 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: SCORECARD Batters: Max Holden 64*(61) Tom Haines 103*(147) Bowlers: Shardul Thakur 37/0 (10) Harsh Dubey 58/1 (14)

1 Jun 2025, 02:52:44 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Playing XIs Just as a recap, this is the playing XIs for both teams for the first unofficial Test: India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (c), Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Zaman Akhter, Eddie Jack, Josh Hull, Ajeet Singh Dale

1 Jun 2025, 03:33:08 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: We Are Underway! Day 3 is underway, with Anshul Kamboj bowling to Holden. Stay tuned for regular updates from the first unofficial Test. LIONS: 237/2 (52) - Trail by 320 runs

1 Jun 2025, 03:47:37 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: ENG Rotating Strike Easwaran has stuck with his medium pacers at the moment, with Kamboj and Harshit Rana bowling three tight overs. However, England Lions have managed to keep rotating the strike, scoring seven runs. LIONS: 244/2 (55) - Trail by 313 runs

1 Jun 2025, 04:23:27 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Boundaries Flowing In England Lions players have struck a few boundaries, especially against Harshit Rana. Holden is batting at 88. Will we see a century so early on Day 3? LIONS: 275/2 (62) - Trail by 282 runs

1 Jun 2025, 04:47:28 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Holden Hundred! The runs are coming in quickly for England Lions at the moment. 24 runs in the last three overs - and only one boundary in that. Terrific strike rotation between the two English batters on the pitch. The twos and threes are adding up, and Holden is now batting at 99. He follows it up with a superb boundary off Shardul Thakur, to reach his hundred. LIONS: LIONS: 312/2 (67) - Trail by 245 runs

1 Jun 2025, 05:03:43 pm IST India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 3 LIVE Score: Holden OUT! Unlucky!! Just after Holden reached his hundred, Mukesh Kumar gets the big break for India A, dismissing the 27-year-old batter, getting a caught-behind from Dhruv Jurel. Max Holden 101(101) c Jurel b Mukesh

1 Jun 2025, 05:43:36 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score: Mukesh On Fire Mukesh Kumar is finding form at the right time. In his last four overs, he has taken out three England A batters and the pacer is breathing fire right now. He got the well set Max Holden first and then got the wicket of opposition captain James Rew. And now he has just dismissed the England international Rehan Ahmed. ENG A 333/5 trail by 224 runs

1 Jun 2025, 06:06:28 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score: LUNCH Lunch Break! ENGA 333/5 (75)

1 Jun 2025, 06:53:58 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score: 150 For Haines Tom Haines has touched 150. What an innings he is playing. Really played some good cricket and kept his calm throughout this innings. He has cashed in on bad balls and paid respect to good balls. ENG A 363/5 (84) trail by 194 runs

1 Jun 2025, 07:26:27 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score Fifty partnership between Dan Mousley and Tom Haines. The duo is taking its time and is looking at ease. Anshul Kamboj is bowling very well for India and his figures currently read 18 overs, two maidens, 50 runs and one wicket. ENG A 377/5 (89) trail by 180 runs

1 Jun 2025, 07:55:05 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score: 400 Up England Lions have crossed 400 now. A very good partnership going on between Dan Mousley and Tom Haines. India A bowlers have been put under pressure and they have consistently provided their opponents with loose balls to capitalise on. ENGA 401/5 (94) trail by 156 runs

1 Jun 2025, 08:26:26 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score: TEA Tea has been taken and it is another session that will go the England Lions batters. Dan Mousley and Tom Haines have been really, really good and kept the pressure on the India A bowlers who have not been really disciplined apart from a few. ENG A 413/5 (98) trail by 144 runs

1 Jun 2025, 09:07:59 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score: Wicket! Finally, India see the back of Tom Haines. Shardul Thakur with the massive wicket and India A celebrate. 171 off 279 from Haines who walks back after a brilliant innings and he has really, really tested this inexperienced bowling unit of India A. ENGA 422/6 (103) trail by 135 runs

1 Jun 2025, 09:37:16 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score Drinks are on the field now. England Lions are now wagging through their tail. No easy wickets for the Indian bowlers. English batters are making India A bowlers toil hard for any success. Meanwhile, Dan Mousley has moved to 72 and is looking really good. ENGA 454/6 (109) trail by 103 runs

1 Jun 2025, 10:42:12 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score ENGA 509/6 (120) trail by 48 runs Dan Mousley gets to his century. What an innings. He has really stood out with his temperament and strokeplay. 103 off 147 balls and he is still going strong. What a performance.

1 Jun 2025, 11:08:53 pm IST India A vs England Lions Day 3 LIVE Score What an end to the day. Karun Nair has dismissed Dan Mousley on the last ball of the third day and Indians are overjoyed. Nair came to bowl the last over of the day and he just forces Mousley to miss a straight ball and the umpire adjudges him out lbw. Mousley dismissed after a brilliant century and that will be it for the day.

1 Jun 2025, 11:08:53 pm IST Stumps England Lions: 527/7 (124 Ovs), trail by 30 runs