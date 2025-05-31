India A Vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Trail By 320 Runs Despite Tom Haines' Unbeaten Ton

Catch the highlights of Day 2 of the India A Vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test match, right here

anshul kamboj X jay shah
India A seamer Anshul Kamboj. Photo: X | Jay Shah
Here are the highlights of Day 2 of England Lions Vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test match. Karun Nair made a compelling case for a Test comeback with a sublime double ton as Indian A posted a mammoth score of 557 runs in the first innings. England Lions lost the wicket of Ben McKinney early but Tom Haines hit an unbeaten century and Max Holden hit a half-century. The hosts are still trailing by 320 runs. Catch the highlights of Day 2 of the India A Vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Dominant Day 1 For India

India A lost the toss and were made to pay by the hosts as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and the skipper, Abhimanyu Easwaran, early on. However, Karun Nair (186 not out) and Sarfaraz Khan (92) bailed the visitors out before a late show from Dhruv Jurel (82) as they reached 409/3 at stumps.

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Playing XIs

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (c & wk), Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Zaman Akhter, Edward Jack, Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Dhruv Jurel Falls

Dhruv Jurel and Karun Nair started the batting on Day 2 from where they left at stumps on Day 1. Ajeet Dale took no time to dismiss Jurel. He made 94 runs off 120 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy has joined Karun Nair at the crease.

IND A - 431/4 (96)

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Reddy Falls, Nair Hits 200

Nitish Kumar Reddy departed after making just seven runs off 22 balls. James Rew took his wicket. Shardul Thakur is the new batter at the crease. He started off with a boundary. Karun Nair completed his 200 runs with a boundary in the same over.

IND A - 454/5 (101)

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Nair Falls For 204

After the dismissal of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur managed to add 34 runs for the sixth wicket. Thakur was making runs at a higher pace. Karun Nair lost his wicket to Zaman Akhter in the 106th over. He made 204 runs. Harsh Dubey is the new batter at the crease.

IND A - 484/6 (107)

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Zaman Akhter Strikes Again!

Zaman Akhter got another wicket when he got rid of Shardul Thakur after taking the wicket of the set batter Karun Nair. Thakur made 27 runs and now Harsh Dubey is batting with Anshul Kamboj.

IND A - 524/7 (116)

England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Lunch Break!

The first session of Day 2 ended with India losing four wickets. Harsh Dubey and Anshul Kamboj are unbeaten at the crease. England Lions are eyeing to restrict India A sooner.

IND A - 533/7 (119)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Josh Hull Strikes!

The second session started with India losing one more wicket. This time, it is Harsh Dubey. Josh Hull got rid of the all-rounder in the 120th over. Harshi Rana joined Anshul Kamboj at the crease.

IND A - 549/8 (123)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: IND A All Out

Harshit Rana hit Rehan Ahmed for a six in the 125th over, but he dismissed Anshul Kamboj to get his first wicket in the match. In the next over, Zaman Akhter dismissed Rana to restrict India A to 557 runs.

IND A - 557/10 (125.1)

Innings Break!

Brief Score: IND A - 557/10 (125.1)

Karun Nair - 204 (281), Dhruv Jurel - 94 (120) | Josh Hull: (20-2-72-3)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Lions Start Batting

Tom Haines and Ben McKinney opened the batting for England Lions with Mukesh Kumar opening the bowling for India A. Four runs from leg byes in the first over. The hosts are looking to bat the entire day.

ENG-A - 5/0 (2)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Anshul Kamboj Strikes!

Anshul Kamboj got the first wicket for India A when he got rid of the opener batter Ben McKinney in the sixth over. Emilio Gay is the new batter at the crease. England Lions are looking to rebuild the innings.

ENG- A - 30/1 (8)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: IND Look For Another Breakthrough

India A bowlers are in search of another breakthrough as Emilio Gay has found an able batting partner in Tom Haines. Both are in 20s and trying to rebuild the English innings from here.

ENG- A - 68/1 (16)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Tea Break!

The second session of Day 2 ended with England Lions losing one wicket and making 75 runs while batting in their first innings. India are looking to get as much wickets as possible before stumps on Day 2.

ENG-A - 75/1 (18)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: 3rd Session Starts

The third session of the day started with Harsh Dubey entering the attack. He looked in control, but India desperately need a wicket at this point. Emilio Gay and Tom Haines have added more than 80 runs and the duo is looking strong.

ENG-A - 108/1 (26)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Gay Falls After 100-Run Stand With Haines

Emilio Gay and Tom Haines went from strength to strength, adding 109 unbroken runs for the second wicket. Haines (63 not out off 90 balls) goes past the fifty-run mark in the process and Gay (46 off 90) was nearing a half-century too, when Harsh Dubey has him caught him by Sarfaraz Khan. India finally break through and Max Holden joins Haines in the middle.

ENG Lions: 135/2 (33)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Quickfire Start For Holden

Max Holden has raced away to a run-a-ball 23, even as Tom Haines (83 not out off 111) moves into the 80s. Harshit Rana and Mukesh Kumar are both leaking runs and India need to find some rhythm, if not to break the partnership then to slow things down a bit at least.

ENG Lions: 174/2 (40 overs)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Holden Hits Fifty!

Max Holden completed his half-century in the 48th over with a boundary off Shardul Thakur. He completed his fifty in just 47 balls. Tom Haines has also done well so far and is nearing his century. Indian bowlers are desperately searching for their next breakthrough.

ENG-A - 218/2 (48)

India A vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: Stumps!

Day 2 ended with Max Holden hitting his half-century and Tom Haines completing his century. The hosts are still trailing by 320 runs with eight wickets in hand. India will try to get more wickets tomorrow.

ENG-A - 237/2 (52)

That's All From Our Side!

England Lions fought back with Tom Haines' unbeaten ton and Max Holden's unbeaten half-century. They are alive in the match with such batting performances. That's all from our side. Join us tomorrow for Day 3 action. Until then, goodbye and take care!

