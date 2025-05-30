England Lions Vs India A Highlights, 1st Unofficial Test: Karun Nair 186, Dhruv Jurel Take IND A To 409/3 At Stumps

England Lions elected to bowl against India A in the 1st first-class match in Canterbury BCCI

Here are the highlights of the India A tour of England Lions, starting with the 1st Unofficial Test, that is being played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. IND A lost the toss and were made to pay by the hosts as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and the skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran early on. However, Karun Nair (186 not out) and Sarfaraz Khan (92) bailed the visitors out before a late show from Dhruv Jurel (82) as they reached 409/3 at stumps. Get the highlights and updates of the India A Vs England Lions, 1st Unofficial Test, that is being played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, right here

LIVE UPDATES

30 May 2025, 10:56:34 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: IND A End Day One In Control Karun Nair's unbeaten 186 followed by Dhruv Jurel 83 not out has seen India A close day one at 409/3 in the first unofficial Test match against England Lions at Canterbury.

30 May 2025, 06:12:52 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Playing XIs IND A Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar



ENG Lions Playing XI: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew(w/c), Dan Mousley, Rehan Ahmed, Zaman Akhter, Eddie Jack, Josh Hull, Ajeet Dale

30 May 2025, 06:15:33 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss And Score Update England Lions have won the toss and opted to bowl against India-A. At lunch, the visitors were 86/2 (27 overs) with Sarfaraz Khan not out 22(36) and Karun Nair not out 27(61).

30 May 2025, 06:39:54 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan Build Partnership Nair, Sarfaraz have build up a solid partnership as the visitors look to seize control of the Test at Canterbury.

30 May 2025, 07:17:38 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan Frustrate ENG Lions Bowlers Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan are heading towards a century partnership, with the hosts on the backfoot. INDA 148/2 (41)

30 May 2025, 08:05:24 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan Approaching Centuries Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan are in their 80s and will be approaching the triple-figure mark at Canterbury. This has been a solid session for the visitors after early setbacks.

30 May 2025, 08:29:55 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan Take Visitors Towards Comfortable Score The visitors are 227/2 at tea against England Lions with Karun Nair (91 not out) and Sarfaraz Khan (92 not out) approaching the triple-figure mark. The hosts need some cool-off and the tea break could not have come at a better time.

30 May 2025, 09:12:10 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Karun Nair Hits Century Karun Nair hit a well-made century as the Vidarbha batter brought up the triple-figure mark but unfortunately, Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 92. Despite the wicket, the visitors are still in the driver's seat.

30 May 2025, 09:32:31 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: IND A Need To End Day Strongly India A, led by Karun Nair's indomitable century, will need to end day strong against England Lions. Nair has been joined at the crease by Dhruv Jurel.

30 May 2025, 09:40:58 pm IST England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: IND A Cross 300 India A have crossed 300-run mark in 70 overs and still have centurion Karun Nair at the crease. This will be some battle for the hosts, who have looked out of sort apart from Josh Hull.