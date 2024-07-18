Cricket

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs

West Indies skipper Kraigg Braithwaite has won the all-important toss at Trent Bridge and has opted to have a bowl

Englands Joe Root, Lords
England's Joe Root bats as West Indies' Shamar Joseph fails to make a catch on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Thursday July 11, 2024. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
West Indies skipper Kraigg Braithwaite won the all-important toss at Trent Bridge and has opted to have a bowl. (More Cricket News|Live Score)

England have inserted the extreme pace of Mark Wood for James Anderson, while Kevin Sinclair comes in for Gudakesh Motie for the visitors.

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite said that it was a good cricketing surface to bat but wanted to use the little bit of the moisture that the pitch offered early on in the first innings.

On the other hand, England skipper Ben Stokes felt it was a good toss to lose and said it would have been a “tough one” to decide. However, England seem pretty excited for life after Stuart Broad and James Anderson with the big opportunity that the situation has given them.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after beating the visitors by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's in the first Test.

