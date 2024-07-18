ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs

England's Joe Root bats as West Indies' Shamar Joseph fails to make a catch on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Thursday July 11, 2024. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

England's Joe Root bats as West Indies' Shamar Joseph fails to make a catch on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Thursday July 11, 2024. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP