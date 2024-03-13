Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) in the first ODI of their three-match series being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh have replaced Mustafizur Rahman with Tanzim Hasan Sakib in their playing XI, and Mehidy Hasan is back in action after not featuring in the T20Is. As for Sri Lanka, there were no big changes to their core side. Chamika Karunaratne and Dunith Wellalage are not playing today's match.
The visitors are heading into the ODI series on the back of a 2-1 triumph in the T20I leg. Sri Lanka won the first game by a mere three runs and needed a strong batting performance in the deciding third encounter to seal the series in Sylhet and gain bragging rights in the long-standing sub-continental rivalry.
Advertisement
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.
The first ODI will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India. In Bangladesh, the match will be telecast on Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.