Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Mooney’s Heroics Guide AUS To 107-Run Win

Australia defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo on Wednesday, staging a remarkable comeback after a top-order collapse. Sent in to bat, the defending champions slumped to 76/7 in the 22nd over, but Beth Mooney’s brilliant 109 off 114 balls, combined with tailender Alana King’s unbeaten 51, forged a record 106-run ninth-wicket stand to lift Australia to 221/9. Chasing 222, Pakistan never recovered and were bowled out for 114 in 36.3 overs, with Kim Garth (3/14), Annabel Sutherland (2/15), and Megan Schutt (2/25) leading the attack. Mooney’s innings not only rescued Australia but also set the highest ninth-wicket partnership in women’s ODIs.