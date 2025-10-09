Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Mooney’s Heroics Guide AUS To 107-Run Win

Australia defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo on Wednesday, staging a remarkable comeback after a top-order collapse. Sent in to bat, the defending champions slumped to 76/7 in the 22nd over, but Beth Mooney’s brilliant 109 off 114 balls, combined with tailender Alana King’s unbeaten 51, forged a record 106-run ninth-wicket stand to lift Australia to 221/9. Chasing 222, Pakistan never recovered and were bowled out for 114 in 36.3 overs, with Kim Garth (3/14), Annabel Sutherland (2/15), and Megan Schutt (2/25) leading the attack. Mooney’s innings not only rescued Australia but also set the highest ninth-wicket partnership in women’s ODIs.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Annabel Sutherland
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia's Annabel Sutherland celebrates her team's win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

2/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia's team members celebrate their win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

3/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Nashra Sundhu
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Nashra Sundhu plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

4/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo Eyman Fatima
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Eyman Fatima is bowled out by Australia's Kim Garth during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

5/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Kim Garth
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia's Kim Garth celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

6/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Alana King
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia's Alana King celebrates his fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

7/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Beth Mooney
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia's Beth Mooney, right, celebrates her as Alana King watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

8/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Beth Mooney
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

9/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Nashra Sundhu celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tahlia McGrath during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

10/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Fatima Sana
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, right, celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Ashleigh Gardner during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

11/11
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia vs Pakistan photo_Fatima Sana
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana celebrates the wicket of Australia's Phoebe Litchfield during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

  2. Malaysia Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Zubair Ali Approaches Fifty

  3. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  4. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  5. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  3. Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

  4. Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

  5. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Over 850 Hikers Rescued after Blizzard Traps Mount Everest Trekkers in Tibet

  5. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Vs Kuwait Highlights, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Strong All-Round Performance Gives NEP 58-Run Win

  2. Indonesia 2-3 Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Al-Buraikan Brace Seals Win For 10-Man Falcons

  3. Art As Antidote: How Creativity Can Enhance Mental Health Recovery

  4. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  6. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  7. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  8. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly