Wimbledon 2022: Matteo Berrettini Pulls Out After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Matteo Berrettini lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon final. This was his maiden Grand Slam final appearance.

Matteo Berrettini was supposed to play Cristian Garin in the first round on Tuesday. AP Photo

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 5:00 pm

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 runner-up, has pulled out of the Wimbledon 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Tennis News)

Last year, Berrettini lost to Novak Djokovic in the final, 6–7(4–7), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3. This was his maiden Grand Slam final appearance.

Berrettini, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote:

"I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.

I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger."

The All England Club later confirmed the development.

The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Garin in the first round on Tuesday. He has been replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying.

The 2020 edition of Wimbledon was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time since World War II that the Championships had been cancelled.

The 135th edition of the world's oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament started on Monday.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia started his title defense with a four-set win against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo. The top-seed Serbian won 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4 at the Centre Court.

Second-seed Rafael Nadal of Spain starts his campaign on Tuesday with a first-round meeting with unseeded Arentine Francisco Cerundolo.

