Borussia Dortmund players celebrate their victory at the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern Munich players react disappointed after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, argues with referee Harm Osmers during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt, right, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Sebastien Haller during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Leon Goretzka makes an attempt to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, centre, makes a save against Dortmund's Felix Nmecha during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Mats Hummels during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, right, scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, left, heads the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.