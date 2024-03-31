Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Suffer Shock Loss To Borussia Dortmund - In Pics

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title hopes were left hanging by a thread after they fell 13 points off the pace as Borussia Dortmund claimed their first win at the Allianz Arena for a decade. After leaders Bayer Leverkusen hit back to edge out Hoffenheim, Dortmund claimed a 2-0 win in Der Klassiker thanks to goals from Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson to leave Bayern’s title defence in tatters with just seven games left in the season. Harry Kane was wasteful on his return from an ankle injury that had ruled him out of England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, twice heading wide when it might have been easier to score, while Dortmund were indebted to a star performance from 35-year-old Mats Hummels on his return to Bavaria.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate their victory at the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Bayern Munich players react disappointed after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, argues with referee Harm Osmers during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Dortmund's Julian Ryerson, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Bayern's Matthijs de Ligt, right, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Sebastien Haller during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Bayern's Leon Goretzka makes an attempt to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, centre, makes a save against Dortmund's Felix Nmecha during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Mats Hummels during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, right, scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

German Bundesliga Soccer Match
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, left, heads the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena stadium, in Munich, Germany.

