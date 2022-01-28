BBL 2021-22: Why Perth Scorchers Have Become Most Successful T20 Team In Australian Cricket

Perth Scorchers on Friday defeated Sydney Sixers by 79 runs in the final of Big Bash League 2021-22 to bag a record 4th title. Both the sides were chasing the distinction but Scorchers came out on top on match day. (More Cricket News)

Ashton Turner-led Scorchers first scored a competitive total of 171/6 and then put the opposition under the pump since the start of the chase to eventually bundle them out for just 92, 79 runs short of their score.

This is the Scorchers' fourth title after they bagged the coveted trophy back in 2013-14, 2014–15 and 2016–17 seasons. They had also entered the final of the previous edition, but Sydney Sixers had handed them a 27-run loss in the match.

On Friday, unlike the previous season, the Scorchers were the dominant side. They were invited to bat first after Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques won the toss. The first powerplay didn’t go well for the batting side as the scorecard after the sixth over read 25/4.

Sydney Sixers failed to tighten the noose and Laurie Evans and Ashton Turner stitched 104 runs for the fifth wicket off just 59 balls and turned the match on its head. As a result, Scorchers managed to post 171 runs on the board. Evans remained unbeaten on 76 off 41, while Turner scored 54 off 35.

In reply, Sydney Sixers got bowled out for 92 runs with Andrew Tye picking up 3 wickets for 15 runs and Jhye Richardson scalping 2 wickets after conceding 20. Daniel Hughes was the lone fighter from the Sixers' side with his 42 off 33.

Perth Scorchers - Most Successful BBL Team

Perth Scorchers became the only team with four BBL titles on Friday, surpassing Sydney Sixers. They have been a dominant side since the inception of the tournament. Consistency in performance has been their key to success. This was their sixth final in the eleven editions of the tournament.

In all the first four seasons, the Perth Scorchers played the final. While they lost the first two, they eventually bagged one in 2014 and followed it with another in 2015. In the very next edition, they lost in the semi-final before bagging the trophy once again in 2017. In the following edition, they again entered the semi-final of the tournament before getting out in the league stage twice.

After two unsuccessful seasons, Perth Scorchers improved again and reached the final of the 2020-21 edition where Sixers got better of them. However, the Scorchers bagged the game on Friday’s finale to become the most successful team in the tournament history.