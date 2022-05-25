BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 3: Onus On Sri Lanka Batsmen To Stay Afloat In Dhaka

Sri Lankan batsmen, especially first Test centurion Angelo Mathews, face a tall order on Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, batting on 70, will have to anchor Sri Lanka's reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 365. The visitors trailed by 222 runs at stumps on Day 2 on Tuesday. Get here live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs SL.



11:27 AM IST: 200 Up For Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka go past 200. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva are at the crease. SL 206/4 (70)

9:34 AM IST: Ebadot Strikes Early

What a start for Bangladesh on Day 3. Ebadot Hossain strikes in the second ball of the day, clean bowled nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha as the off-stump went flying. Angelo Mathews comes in the middle. SL 144/3 (46.2)

10:16 AM IST: Shakib Gets Karunaratne

Big Big wicket for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne for 80. The SL captain is totally undone by the flight and dip of the ball. SL 164/4 (56)

8:40 AM IST: Lanka's Day

Day 2 on Tuesday did not go the way Bangladesh wanted. Bangladesh began the day on 277 for 5 but Kusan Rajitha broke the Mushfiqur Rahim-Litton Das partnership early. It effectively ended BAN's hope of a score in excess of 400 as Mushfiqur (175 not out). Bangladesh, who had six batsmen dismissed for ducks, was all out soon after lunch

8:45 AM IST: Pacers Share Spoils

Kasun Rajitha (5 for 64) and Asitha Fernando (4 for 93) were successful for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain drew first blood for the home team before Shakib Al Hasan's got the first success for a spinner in this BAN vs SL contest. It remains to be seen how the Lankan top order handles BAN's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and offie Mosaddek Hossain.