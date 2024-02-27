Uganda International Challenge: Aakarshi Kashyap Wins Women's Singles Title

On the other hand, Mariswamy found it tough going against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat who beat the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-14 to emerge winner in the men's category.

In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila did not face much trouble in brushing aside the challenge from Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan, beating the American pair 21-14, 21-13 to clinch victory in the title clash in just 30 minutes.