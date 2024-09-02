Indian para-shuttler Manisha Ramadass in action at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | The Bridge

Welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final match of the women's singles para-badminton in the SU5 category at Paris Paralympics 2024 to be played between Manisha Ramadass and Thulasimathi Murugesan on Monday at La Chapelle Arena in Paris. Follow the live scores and updates of the semi-final match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Sept 2024, 02:51:19 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Live Updates: When Is Murugesan's Gold Medal Match? Now, Thulasimathi Murugesan will clash with China's Q.X. Yang in the gold medal match on Monday whereas Manisha Ramadass will face Cathrine Rosengren in the bronze medal match.

2 Sept 2024, 02:45:23 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Enters Final Thulasimathi Murugesan won Game 2 against Manisha Ramadass and entered the final of women's singles SU5. She defeated her compatriot 23-21, 21-17 in straight games. Game 2: Ramadass 17-21 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:41:08 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Big Lead Murugesan took a big lead in Game 2 after stucking at 11-11 for some time. She has overtaken Ramadass and now has a two-point lead over her. Game 2: Ramadass 16-18 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:38:23 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Scores Level At 11-11 The scores are level again and it is 11-11 for both Indian players. Both are highly competitive and showing their class on the field. Game 2: Ramadass 11-11 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:29:06 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Manisha Ramadass Takes Lead Indian para-shuttler Manisha Ramadass took an early lead in the second game after Thulasimathi Murugesan's back-to-back losses. Game 2: Ramadass 7-6 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:27:20 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Early Lead In Game 2 Thulasimathi Murugesan took an early lead in the second game after winning the first one and pushed Manisha Ramadass further away. Game 2: Ramadass 3-4 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:23:52 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Wins Game 1 Thulasimathi Murugesan kept her unbeaten streak alive and won the first game with the score of 23-21. Manisha Ramadass gave tough fight but it was not enough. Game 1: Ramadass 21-23 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:20:43 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Scores Level At 20-20 The score is levelled at 20 all and now someone has to take back-to-back points to win Game 1. Both shuttler have fought bravely and deserved to win equally. Game 1: Ramadass 20-20 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:18:26 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Another Lead Thulasimathi Murugesan took another lead in the game after once the scores were levelled at 17-17. She is very close of winning the first game. Game 1: Ramadass 16-19 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:16:17 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Ramadass Comes Closer Manisha Ramadass came closer and was successful in decreasing the point-gap in Game 1. She has reduced the gap now. Game 1: Ramadass 16-17 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:13:37 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Big Lead Again Thulasimathi Murugesan took another two-point lead after Manisha Ramadass was looking good and was decreasing the gap of points. Game 1: Ramadass 11-15 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:11:09 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Ramadass Follows Her Opponent Manisha Ramadass has managed to get the hold of Thulasimathi Murugesan after a flying start. She has decreased the gap of points. Game 1: Ramadass 9-11 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:08:52 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Increases Her Lead Ramadass opened her account with back-to-back three points but Murugesan doubled her lead after that. She is leading by four points at the moment. Game 1: Ramadass 5-9 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:06:26 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Early Lead Thulasimathi Murugesan took an early lead in Game 1 against her compatriot Manisha Ramadass. Game 1: Ramadass 0-3 Murugesan

2 Sept 2024, 02:04:56 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Road To SF For Thulasimathi Murugesan Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan won both of her group-stage matches in the women's singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024. She defeated Italy's Rosa Efomo De Marco in straight games then won against Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro.

2 Sept 2024, 02:01:20 am IST Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Road To SF For Manisha Ramadass India's Manisha Ramadass first defeated France's Maud Lefort in the Group C match then lost to China's Q.X. Yang in straight games. She won against Japan's Mamiko Toyoda in the last match.