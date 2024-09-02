Women's Singles SU5 Live Updates: When Is Murugesan's Gold Medal Match?
Now, Thulasimathi Murugesan will clash with China's Q.X. Yang in the gold medal match on Monday whereas Manisha Ramadass will face Cathrine Rosengren in the bronze medal match.
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Enters Final
Thulasimathi Murugesan won Game 2 against Manisha Ramadass and entered the final of women's singles SU5. She defeated her compatriot 23-21, 21-17 in straight games.
Game 2: Ramadass 17-21 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Big Lead
Murugesan took a big lead in Game 2 after stucking at 11-11 for some time. She has overtaken Ramadass and now has a two-point lead over her.
Game 2: Ramadass 16-18 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Scores Level At 11-11
The scores are level again and it is 11-11 for both Indian players. Both are highly competitive and showing their class on the field.
Game 2: Ramadass 11-11 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Manisha Ramadass Takes Lead
Indian para-shuttler Manisha Ramadass took an early lead in the second game after Thulasimathi Murugesan's back-to-back losses.
Game 2: Ramadass 7-6 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Early Lead In Game 2
Thulasimathi Murugesan took an early lead in the second game after winning the first one and pushed Manisha Ramadass further away.
Game 2: Ramadass 3-4 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Wins Game 1
Thulasimathi Murugesan kept her unbeaten streak alive and won the first game with the score of 23-21. Manisha Ramadass gave tough fight but it was not enough.
Game 1: Ramadass 21-23 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Scores Level At 20-20
The score is levelled at 20 all and now someone has to take back-to-back points to win Game 1. Both shuttler have fought bravely and deserved to win equally.
Game 1: Ramadass 20-20 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Another Lead
Thulasimathi Murugesan took another lead in the game after once the scores were levelled at 17-17. She is very close of winning the first game.
Game 1: Ramadass 16-19 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Ramadass Comes Closer
Manisha Ramadass came closer and was successful in decreasing the point-gap in Game 1. She has reduced the gap now.
Game 1: Ramadass 16-17 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Big Lead Again
Thulasimathi Murugesan took another two-point lead after Manisha Ramadass was looking good and was decreasing the gap of points.
Game 1: Ramadass 11-15 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Ramadass Follows Her Opponent
Manisha Ramadass has managed to get the hold of Thulasimathi Murugesan after a flying start. She has decreased the gap of points.
Game 1: Ramadass 9-11 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Increases Her Lead
Ramadass opened her account with back-to-back three points but Murugesan doubled her lead after that. She is leading by four points at the moment.
Game 1: Ramadass 5-9 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Murugesan Takes Early Lead
Thulasimathi Murugesan took an early lead in Game 1 against her compatriot Manisha Ramadass.
Game 1: Ramadass 0-3 Murugesan
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Road To SF For Thulasimathi Murugesan
Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan won both of her group-stage matches in the women's singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024. She defeated Italy's Rosa Efomo De Marco in straight games then won against Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro.
Women's Singles SU5 Semi-Final Live Updates: Road To SF For Manisha Ramadass
India's Manisha Ramadass first defeated France's Maud Lefort in the Group C match then lost to China's Q.X. Yang in straight games. She won against Japan's Mamiko Toyoda in the last match.
Thulasimathi Murugesan Vs Manisha Ramadass, Badminton Semi-Final Live Blog
Welcome to the live blog of the semi-final match of the women's singles SU5 between Manisha Ramadass and Thulasimathi Murugesan at the Paris Paralympics 2024. La Chapelle Arena of Paris is ready for an all-Indian clash where the winner will ensure a medal for India and the loser will fight for the bronze medal on Monday.