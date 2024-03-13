Lakshya Sen Vs Magnus Johannesen, All England Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Shuttlers On TV And Online

However, it is not an impossible task for Indian Shuttlers players to succeed at the prestigious badminton event. They have reached the runners-up back in the past, just a little push may hand them a historical win. The last time India reached the closest to winning a title was in 2022 with Lakshya Sen bagging silver. Prior to him, PV Sindhu reached the runner-up position in 2015. Unfortunately, Sindhu has already been advanced to the second round as her opponent, Yvonne Li retired prematurely due to injury. She is now ready to take on the winner of the clash between No. 1 An Se-young of the Republic of Korea and Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wen-chi.