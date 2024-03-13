Lakshya Sen Vs Magnus Johannesen, All England Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Shuttlers On TV And Online

Lakshya Sen following his sensational performance at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 is ready to face the world-ranked 33, Magnus Johannesen in the first round on March 13, Wednesday in Birmingham. (More Badminton News)
Indian Shuttlers had a disappointing beginning at the world's oldest and one of the most esteemed badminton championships of the year- the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament, All England Open 2024. Kidambi Srikanth was unable to overcome Viktor Axelsen's challenge, while HS Prannoy was defeated by Korea's Li Su Yang. Nevertheless, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat are still set to compete in the round of 32, providing India with hope in the men's singles category.
The top-ranked men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are holding all the anticipations, having brought pride to India at the 2024 French Open. They emerged victorious at the Paris Arena, where even the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu suffered a loss in the semifinals.
Indian badminton players have not celebrated a victory in England since 2001 when Gopichand emerged as the champion. Prior to him, the only Indian to win the men's singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championships was Padukone in 1980. Apart from them, no other Indian has managed to secure a title in any other category at All England Open.
However, it is not an impossible task for Indian Shuttlers players to succeed at the prestigious badminton event. They have reached the runners-up back in the past, just a little push may hand them a historical win. The last time India reached the closest to winning a title was in 2022 with Lakshya Sen bagging silver. Prior to him, PV Sindhu reached the runner-up position in 2015. Unfortunately, Sindhu has already been advanced to the second round as her opponent, Yvonne Li retired prematurely due to injury. She is now ready to take on the winner of the clash between No. 1 An Se-young of the Republic of Korea and Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Wen-chi.
Sen's fans have high expectations from him as he was the runner-up at the same event two years ago and recently finished third in the French Open, earning 7,700 points. Below is where fans can catch the live actions of Indian Shuttlers at the
When is Lakshya Sen Vs Magnus Johannesen's first round at the All England Open Badminton Championship 2024?
Lakshya Sen will take on Magnus Johannesen in the first round at the All England Open 2024 BWF Super 1000 tournament on March 13, Wednesday at 8:30 PM IST
Schedule of Indian Shuttlers at the All England Open Badminton Championship 2024:
Where to watch Lakshya Sen Vs Magnus Johannesen, first round at All England Open Badminton Championship 2024?
Live actions of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 will be available to stream at the Jio Cinema app and website in India.