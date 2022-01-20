Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Australian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu Stunned By World No. 98 Danka Kovinic In 2nd Round

Emma Raducanu entered Australian Open 2022 as 17th seed and had defeated Sloane Stephens in 1st round.

Emma Raducanu of Britain walks from the court after losing to Danka Kovinic at Australian Open 2022. - AP

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 9:47 pm

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open 2022. Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier last September in just her second main draw appearance at a major. (More Tennis News)

The 19-year-old Raducanu entered the Australian Open as the 17th seed and beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round. But after going up a double break early, Raducanu had treatment for what appeared to be blisters on her right hand and then dropped four of the next five games to lose the set.

She rallied to level the match in the second but again needed treatment on her hand before the third set. No. 98-ranked Kovinic had two match points on serve and, after Raducanu saved one with a big forehand winner, closed it out with a backhand winner down the line to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

