AFCON: Achraf Hakimi Misses Penalty As Morocco Are Dumped Out By South Africa - In Pics

Achraf Hakimi missed a late penalty as Morocco became the latest big name to be knocked out with a 2-0 loss to South Africa in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Evidence Makgopa's 57th-minute strike and a free kick from Teboho Mokoena in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent the Bafana Bafana through to the quarterfinals at Morocco's expense. World Cup semifinalist Morocco was without wingers Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal, both injured in the win over Zambia, but defender Noussair Mazraoui made his first start after recovering from a thigh injury. The Atlas Lions, who created more chances, were stunned when Themba Zwane sent Makgopa though to score. They responded with increased pressure but had to wait till the 82nd for a lifeline when Mothobi Mvala was penalized for blocking Ayoub El Kaabi's shot with his arm. Instead of tying the score at 1-1, however, Hakimi grazed the top of the crossbar with the spot kick in the 85th. The Atlas Lions' task was further complicated when midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was sent off in injury time, and Mokoena sealed their fate a minute later when he fired inside the top left corner. Morocco follows defending champion Senegal, seven-time champion Egypt, five-time winner Cameroon, four-time champion Ghana, along with former winners Algeria and Tunisia to be knocked out ahead of the quarterfinal stage.