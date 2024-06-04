You may notice that we haven’t listed a phone number there - that’s because you cannot contact Stake in this manner. We’d advise you to head for the help center first as it is huge and designed to resolve all the most common queries.

If you’re still stuck, the live support facility is your next best option. Email is simple enough too, although understandably not quite as quick to get a response via when compared to the live support team.

What is the website design like for Stake betting in India?

One thing we really loved about the Stake website is how simple it is to get around - no matter whether you are visiting on a computer or via a mobile device. The layout does change a little, as you’d expect, so we’ll explore in both ways, so you know what to expect.

Highlights to note on the desktop version of Stake

The main menu appears down the left side of the site, although you are in control of whether you can see it or not. Hit the three horizontal lines in the top left corner to collapse it if you want to.

We noted a few highlights in that menu:

Live events - you’ll see a number next to them confirming how many are currently live

Starting soon - view the sports logos at the top with numbers next to each to confirm matches about to start

Odds - change between six odds types as you wish with a single click or tap

Stake manages to avoid the common error of fitting too much info onto a single page. There is a lot of data there, of course, but you can easily access whichever data you want to read when it suits you. While some websites go for a confusing layout, Stake is refreshingly easy to move around. The sportsbook does a fine job of giving you an orderly site to visit and use.

Highlights to watch for on the mobile version of Stake

The sports area is accessed from the limited menu at the foot of the screen. If you need anything else, you can choose the Browse option to access other areas, giving you a quicker way to move around the sportsbook:

Live events

Starting soon

Top sports (with links to each)

All sports

Incidentally, there are some eSports there too, all listed within their own area, so you can delve into those if you fancy something different. You’ve then got a link to the promotions underneath all those.

We’ve switched between the desktop and mobile versions of the site depending on what we’re doing, and found it easy to do so. Some other sportsbooks have looked completely different when comparing one platform to the other - almost as if we are on a totally different site. You don’t get that feeling with Stake, so you’ll find it simple enough to get around - and you’ll see why we have rated this aspect of the site as highly as we have.

Who owns Stake?

Transparency is good when you’re wondering who owns a website. The Stake site confirms that it is operated by Medium Rare N.V., with their full address present on the site. You can also check their Curacao license in the same section. Stake was co-founded by Ed Craven in 2017, so while it hasn’t been around for that long, its rise to its current position is certainly impressive. This info all appears in the footer of the site in a couple of lines of text. They even include details of their payment processor.

How to delete your Stake betting account

You may never want to do this, but it’s good to know about it before you create an account with the sportsbook. The help center explains that they cannot delete an account because this would contravene the legal requirements they must follow as a condition of their license.

You can, however, exclude yourself from using the site. Self Exclusion can be done to prevent access for problem gamblers, but it is the ideal route to take if you wish to finish your association with the site. They’ve given instructions on how to do this too.

Withdraw all remaining funds in your account Select Self Exclusion from the Stake Smart part of the website Select the 24-hour cooldown option Upon completion of the 24-hour period, Stake will send you an email You then have 24 hours to choose how long you want to Self Exclude for If you do not choose this period within 24 hours, you will need to begin the steps again

Everything you could want from Stake betting in India

As it stands today, plenty of sports fans across India are enjoying the many services provided by Stake. Since 2017, Stake has established itself as a reliable and user-friendly website for many people the world over. Wherever you are in India, you can rely on Stake to provide you with access to the world’s best and most famous sporting events. You can easily change the odds format if you wish, view the latest event stats, and of course, claim your welcome offer using our exclusive code when you are ready to join.

FAQs covering Stake betting in India

Is Stake a legit betting site to use?

Yes, it carries a legitimate license from Curacao and is one of the most popular offshore sportsbooks offerings in India today.

Is it worth reading a Stake review?

Definitely - you will learn how the sportsbook works and how you can place bets on the site. Many Indian bettors use the site as it holds an offshore license and caters for Indian sports fans.

Do I need a Stake app download?

No - you can simply visit the usual website, which has been designed to work well across all mobile platforms and handsets. This means you can take Stake with you wherever you have access to the internet. The site design remains recognizable across all devices for ease of use.

Does Stake provide odds on the Indian Premier League?

Yes, this is one of many popular sports and leagues in India that is covered by Stake. Once you set up an account with them, you can explore the sportsbook and place wagers on any sports you wish.

Which countries is Stake available in?

Stake is licensed to offer its services across a range of countries, including India. It has an offshore license and provides trusted services to those across India.

