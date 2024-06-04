Stake betting in India gives you the opportunity to place wagers on top sports including cricket and football. You can follow live events and keep track of what’s coming next. Better yet, you can sign up using the exclusive promo code MIKBONUS for an exclusive 200% bonus on your first deposit at Stake. Below, we’ll take you through all the features you can find at the sportsbook, so you’ll know what to expect when you get there.
Pros and Cons
To begin, we’ll lay out some pros and cons for Stake betting, to give you an idea of what to expect. Think of this as an introduction - the in-depth features and site areas are covered later in this review.
Pros
Live event coverage
Six odds types
200% bonus on first deposit using exclusive code MIKBONUS (max $2,000)
Live streaming
Cons
Few general sports promos
Tricky to access VIP Club
Stake Betting in India Promo & Bonus Code
One of the things we noticed when arriving on the Stake website was a lack of information regarding a welcome bonus. However, that isn’t something you need to worry about because there is a bonus ready for you right here. You can claim a 200% bonus on your first deposit with the site by entering the code MIKBONUS when you sign up there. This is worth a maximum of $2,000, so it is ideal to claim no matter what kind of budget you are working with.
Here’s how to make sure you claim it:
Hit the register button in the top right corner of the Stake website
Fill in your personal details as requested
Tick the box that says Code (Optional)
Enter the MIKBONUS coupon code in the box that appears
Continue with the signup process
Claim your welcome bonus when depositing for the first time
The best way to make sure you do receive the bonus is to copy the code given above - MIKBONUS - and then enter it in the space that appears once you’ve ticked that box.
Another reason why we’re giving Stake a high rating on the bonus front is because there are plenty of other sports-related bonuses you can check out there too. Look for the promotions tab in the main site menu and then select ‘view all’ to see what’s there just now. You can then choose the orange Sports logo to view only the sports-themed bonuses and promotions currently up for grabs.
One thing we really like about Stake is the fact that you get lots of specific promotions to check out. This means they each relate to a certain sport or even competition. Here are a few of the latest offers that are worth checking out if you’re a sports fan in India.
The best way to make sure you don’t miss the latest offers, races, and promos at Stake is to visit the promotions section whenever you arrive on their website. We noticed there are lots of seasonal events and competitions that are only available for a limited time. Thus, if you want to see whether any of the tournaments or competitions appeal, it’s best to get in early if you can.
Is Stake legal to use in India?
Things are a little complex on this subject. India created the Information Technology Act in 2000, but it doesn’t explicitly cover any internet gambling. Stake holds a valid Curacao license and welcomes players from India to sign up and use the site. There have been news reports in the past of certain Indian states looking to prohibit online betting, but nothing has yet come to pass in this area. This means plenty of Indian residents do use offshore sites to place wagers with. As always, before you decide to join Stake and bet on your favorite sports there, check the latest situation in your Indian state, just in case there have been any notable changes to the law in recent times.
Does the Stake betting site pay real money?
We have good news here - you can indeed claim your winnings if a bet you place on one of the sports at Stake is a winner. We noted the exclusive welcome offer we have for you (200% on your initial deposit, worth up to $2,000, using the code MIKBONUS), so you can use your deposit to make bets on sporting events and matches as you wish. Hopefully, you might win one or two bets along the way. We’ll cover some details about deposits and withdrawals later in this guide, but for now, let’s check out how you might get some real money via winning a bet at Stake.
How to win money using Stake betting
Before we get underway with this topic, we should say that you can never be sure of winning any individual bet or series of bets that you might place at Stake. It’s great to find out that Stake is trusted, reliable, and licensed in Curacao, as you know you’ve got a site you can use with confidence.
However, this doesn’t mean any bet will turn into a winner, whether you bet occasionally or more often. Always think about setting a budget to use before you make a single bet at Stake. Make sure you’ve allocated funds for everything else you need before setting something aside to bet with. It shouldn’t matter if you lose every rupee you bet - any winnings will be welcome, for sure, but you should treat them as a bonus.
There are several options available to you if you want to make some wagers on the site:
Outright bets - betting on the overall winner of a match, league, or tournament
Specific sports bets - these vary depending on the sport as you might guess
Handicap betting - many sports provide a game or match handicap depending on who is playing
There are many other examples too, and Stake does a fine job of laying these out for each individual sport. For instance:
Football - first to score, guess the number of goals per match
Tennis - winner of first set, second set, etc., guess correct number of games played per set
You get the idea - but the best part is that Stake does provide plenty of scope to choose a bet that suits you. They provide competitive odds throughout as well - another reason so many Indian players love the site.
Exploring the Stake payment methods
The first thing you should know about using their sportsbook is that you can make deposits in a number of different ways. We’ll cover these in the below table. Notably, you can opt to deposit or withdraw in Indian rupees if you wish. The alternative is to choose one of many cryptocurrencies available via Stake. The advantage of choosing a crypto method is that it is usually much quicker to process deposits and withdrawals than any other method you might choose.
Stake online betting payout review
If a betting site performs well on Trustpilot, it tells you a lot about how reliable it is overall. We found some facts about Stake that should help you feel more confident about using the site for all your sports betting requirements:
Over 5,000 reviews to date
Rated as Great
70% of reviews give five stars - the maximum score
Negative reviews, although few in number, are quickly replied to by the Stake team
We’ve had times in the past when we’ve used a betting site that seemed to be reliable and good to use, only to find we hit a snag or a delay when it came to requesting a withdrawal. That hasn’t been the case at Stake though - a fact that will be good news for you, too. Their reputation counts for plenty here, and we noticed that some of the Trustpilot reviews did mention the quick nature of withdrawals. It seems they do fall within the timescales given on the site, with no delays involved for most people.
Does Stake really pay?
We wanted to bring you some good news here, and thankfully we can do so. Our research confirmed that Stake has a live Curacao license that allows it to welcome players who live in India to sign up. While some betting sites stick to either fiat or crypto deposit and withdrawal methods, Stake covers both desires, giving you the convenience you need to choose whatever works best for you. The only thing to bear in mind is that the Indian rupee methods are limited, whereas there are lots of cryptocurrencies listed on the site. Crypto is also noted as a speedy way of depositing or making a withdrawal, so that might be another tipping factor to think about.
How to cashout on Stake
The process does vary slightly depending on whether you are withdrawing Indian rupees or cryptocurrency. To that end, we’ve detailed both processes here for you:
Sign into your account
Access your wallet
Choose to withdraw funds
Select the amount you want to withdraw
Complete your bank details or confirm they’re correct if you’ve already entered them before
Hit the withdrawal option
Bingo! You’re done
There are a few tweaks to note if you are going to use crypto rather than Indian rupees, so let’s go through that here to see what’s involved:
Sign into your account
Access your wallet
Choose to withdraw funds and select crypto
Choose your cryptocurrency from the given selection
Copy and paste your wallet address to ensure it is correct
Some withdrawals require a 2fa code, which you can enter when prompted - the alternative is to copy and paste the code sent to your email address
Complete the process
You can see that it’s relatively easy to go through the withdrawal procedure no matter whether you’re opting for a fiat or crypto withdrawal. Just make sure your email address is verified prior to attempting a withdrawal, otherwise you will need to wait and complete this step first. It doesn’t take long, but getting this bit done when you sign up makes life easier later.
Exploring Stake sports betting
So, here we are with one of the most important areas of our Stake review for bettors in India. How does the sportsbook fare? There is plenty of good news to note here, as we take you around the sportsbook to see what’s what. Firstly, when you arrive at Stake, you will need to go through to the sportsbook - and this is easily done by choosing the sports option at the top of the page. It’s fast to load too, assuming you have a decent internet connection. This is worth knowing especially if you intend to make some bets on live matches as they happen.
You’ll naturally land inside the lobby, which introduces you to a few highlights:
Live events happening now
Popular events
A section covering all bets, high rollers, and the current race leaderboard (a regular event happening at Stake)
You then get a section that welcomes you to the sportsbook, where they confirm they receive over 100,000 bets every day. You’ll no doubt want to know more about some of the top sports available there though, so let’s check out some of those and look at some of the available competitions you can place some wagers on if you wish.
We’ve barely covered a few events on offer at the sportsbook, but it does give you a sense of how much scope there is to bet on some favorite Indian sports and teams. You can also easily find events and occasions around the world, as there are circular flags next to each event, making it easier to spot the Indian flag where relevant, and of course to find other events according to the countries they are held in. To put it simply, all major events in each sport are offered with competitive odds across the board at Stake.
Stake is excellent at offering live event coverage as well. A red LIVE logo appears next to each relevant match that is happening, while the current scoreline and odds appear next to that. Watch out for the little graph logo next to the teams or players, as this is the stats link. It opens a separate window you can move around the screen if you wish - ideal if you want to keep track of progress while you’re doing something else. It can also provide you with useful info if you are placing a few live bets while the match is going on, as it indicates whether a match is favoring one team or player over the other.
As for selecting a bet, follow this process:
You can click or tap on any betting odds you wish to use
This will open your betting slip on the screen
It automatically defaults to a single bet, but you do have the option to choose a multi bet instead
You can then enter your stake and see the odds you are betting at
You will also see the predicted payout should your bet be a success
It’s all quite straightforward even if you’ve never visited Stake before - and that’s something we found came into play across their sportsbook. Online sportsbooks come with a lot of information by their very nature, and some sites don’t handle that very well when it comes to the presentation. We’ll cover their website design in a bit, but we certainly approve of the vast amount of data and info presented at their sportsbook. We think many Indian sports fans will appreciate the scope offered across the sports on the site.
Is there a Stake betting app?
No doubt you’re used to downloading apps to your smartphone or tablet and updating them whenever required. We can confirm that none of this is needed when you choose Stake as your preferred Indian betting site.
This might sound like a negative point, but having visited the website, we know it’s not. While writing this review, we checked out Stake on a desktop and a laptop computer. We also used our iPad and iPhone, along with testing it on an Android device. Regardless of the way we accessed Stake, we found it convenient and easy to move around and get the most out of the site.
Just be aware that if you do visit Stake while out and about, you must remember to protect your login. If you’re done using their sportsbook, log back out of your account to keep everything secure.
Examining the Stake betting customer support
We can certainly call the Stake website user friendly for all. However, you might still have occasions when you do need to ask a question or seek support of some kind. It’s best to know how you can do that before you sign up, so you know what to expect. We’ve given you the latest contact methods in this table.
You may notice that we haven’t listed a phone number there - that’s because you cannot contact Stake in this manner. We’d advise you to head for the help center first as it is huge and designed to resolve all the most common queries.
If you’re still stuck, the live support facility is your next best option. Email is simple enough too, although understandably not quite as quick to get a response via when compared to the live support team.
What is the website design like for Stake betting in India?
One thing we really loved about the Stake website is how simple it is to get around - no matter whether you are visiting on a computer or via a mobile device. The layout does change a little, as you’d expect, so we’ll explore in both ways, so you know what to expect.
Highlights to note on the desktop version of Stake
The main menu appears down the left side of the site, although you are in control of whether you can see it or not. Hit the three horizontal lines in the top left corner to collapse it if you want to.
We noted a few highlights in that menu:
Live events - you’ll see a number next to them confirming how many are currently live
Starting soon - view the sports logos at the top with numbers next to each to confirm matches about to start
Odds - change between six odds types as you wish with a single click or tap
Stake manages to avoid the common error of fitting too much info onto a single page. There is a lot of data there, of course, but you can easily access whichever data you want to read when it suits you. While some websites go for a confusing layout, Stake is refreshingly easy to move around. The sportsbook does a fine job of giving you an orderly site to visit and use.
Highlights to watch for on the mobile version of Stake
The sports area is accessed from the limited menu at the foot of the screen. If you need anything else, you can choose the Browse option to access other areas, giving you a quicker way to move around the sportsbook:
Live events
Starting soon
Top sports (with links to each)
All sports
Incidentally, there are some eSports there too, all listed within their own area, so you can delve into those if you fancy something different. You’ve then got a link to the promotions underneath all those.
We’ve switched between the desktop and mobile versions of the site depending on what we’re doing, and found it easy to do so. Some other sportsbooks have looked completely different when comparing one platform to the other - almost as if we are on a totally different site. You don’t get that feeling with Stake, so you’ll find it simple enough to get around - and you’ll see why we have rated this aspect of the site as highly as we have.
Who owns Stake?
Transparency is good when you’re wondering who owns a website. The Stake site confirms that it is operated by Medium Rare N.V., with their full address present on the site. You can also check their Curacao license in the same section. Stake was co-founded by Ed Craven in 2017, so while it hasn’t been around for that long, its rise to its current position is certainly impressive. This info all appears in the footer of the site in a couple of lines of text. They even include details of their payment processor.
How to delete your Stake betting account
You may never want to do this, but it’s good to know about it before you create an account with the sportsbook. The help center explains that they cannot delete an account because this would contravene the legal requirements they must follow as a condition of their license.
You can, however, exclude yourself from using the site. Self Exclusion can be done to prevent access for problem gamblers, but it is the ideal route to take if you wish to finish your association with the site. They’ve given instructions on how to do this too.
Withdraw all remaining funds in your account
Select Self Exclusion from the Stake Smart part of the website
Select the 24-hour cooldown option
Upon completion of the 24-hour period, Stake will send you an email
You then have 24 hours to choose how long you want to Self Exclude for
If you do not choose this period within 24 hours, you will need to begin the steps again
Everything you could want from Stake betting in India
As it stands today, plenty of sports fans across India are enjoying the many services provided by Stake. Since 2017, Stake has established itself as a reliable and user-friendly website for many people the world over. Wherever you are in India, you can rely on Stake to provide you with access to the world’s best and most famous sporting events. You can easily change the odds format if you wish, view the latest event stats, and of course, claim your welcome offer using our exclusive code when you are ready to join.
FAQs covering Stake betting in India
Is Stake a legit betting site to use?
Yes, it carries a legitimate license from Curacao and is one of the most popular offshore sportsbooks offerings in India today.
Is it worth reading a Stake review?
Definitely - you will learn how the sportsbook works and how you can place bets on the site. Many Indian bettors use the site as it holds an offshore license and caters for Indian sports fans.
Do I need a Stake app download?
No - you can simply visit the usual website, which has been designed to work well across all mobile platforms and handsets. This means you can take Stake with you wherever you have access to the internet. The site design remains recognizable across all devices for ease of use.
Does Stake provide odds on the Indian Premier League?
Yes, this is one of many popular sports and leagues in India that is covered by Stake. Once you set up an account with them, you can explore the sportsbook and place wagers on any sports you wish.
Which countries is Stake available in?
Stake is licensed to offer its services across a range of countries, including India. It has an offshore license and provides trusted services to those across India.
