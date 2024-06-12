OutlookHub

Serene Cafes In The City Of Mumbai To Explore This Summer

Summer season is here and unlike any other season, this season deserves for you to explore the vibrant café scene of Mumbai.

Serene Cafes
info_icon

Just so you don’t have to break a sweat for merely wanting to have a great time with your loved ones, we have curated a list of some stunning café spaces this city offers. And in the search for these unique escapes, you need not expect any less than a delightful culinary experience served to you, all in one place. Here is a glimpse of some captivating cafes in Mumbai, which will leave you seeking mediocrity.

Leaping Windows (Versova):

Leaping Windows
Leaping Windows
info_icon

Rating: 4.6 (Google ratings)

This is an imaginative creative corner that includes a humorous comic book theme embellished with a lovely patio and a graphic novel library. Enjoy their outrageous milkshakes, well known for their gravity-defying toppings and showy presentations.

Must Try:

  • Freak shakes: Hulk Smash" shake

  • Gourmet Burgers

  • Comic Book Inspired Dishes

Prithvi Cafe (Juhu):

Prithvi Cafe
Prithvi Cafe
info_icon

Rating: 4.4 (Google ratings)

A few blocks away from the busy road, one can always find this famous coffee shop, surrounded by greenery. The inviting look of this café and the outdoor seating will fill you with a spirit of life. Sip their strong and milky Irani chai, and enjoy their iconic bun maska.

Must Try:

  • Irani Chai

  • Bun Maska

  • Scrumptious Sandwiches and Salads

Kala Ghoda Cafe (Fort):

Kala Ghoda Cafe
Kala Ghoda Cafe
info_icon

Rating: 4.4 (Google ratings)

This artful café has a lovely exposed-brick space and high-ceiling main room which gives a European vibe as you sip their artisanal coffee and freshly baked pastry. Experience the artistic buzz of the community while you work surrounded by the creative atmosphere.

  • Artisanal Coffees

  • Freshly baked croissants, muffins, and cakes.

Lotus Cafe (Juhu):

Lotus Cafe
Lotus Cafe
info_icon

Rating: 4.7 (Google ratings)

Allow yourself to immerse in the serenity of this lovely lounge inside the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Hotel. This green space becomes the backdrop for a menu showcasing Goan and Mediterranean dishes which deliver a fantastic variation to the regular city eating options. The reviewers stress the fact that the cafe has a soft atmosphere, where one can spend pleasant hours and feel really comfortable.

Birdsong Organic Cafe (Bandra):

Birdsong Organic Cafe
Birdsong Organic Cafe
info_icon

Rating: 4.1 (Google ratings)

This cute little café offers a variety of vegan and organic meal options which is ideal for a guilt-free culinary indulgence.

Must-Try:

  • Vegan Burgers and Sandwiches

  • Organic Coffee and Teas

The Homemade Cafe (Andheri West):

The Homemade Cafe
The Homemade Cafe
info_icon

Rating: 4.3 (Google ratings)

Be comfortable with the welcoming atmosphere of this cafe that specializes in providing cozy meals. Their full-day breakfast menu includes a broad range of egg dishes, pancakes, and other breakfast classics, serving you just right any time of day. The home-style lunches and dinners include pasta, pizzas, and curries with the primary focus of satisfying the taste cravings of local people with some familiar flavors.

  • All-day Breakfast

  • Home-style Lunches and Dinners

  • Cakes, pies, and other sweet treats

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Red Fort Attack: President Murmu Rejects Pak Terrorist's Mercy Plea | Who Is He?
  2. Day In Pics: June 12, 2024
  3. NTA To Move SC For Transfer Of Petitions Against Alleged Irregularities In NEET-UG Exam From Different HCs
  4. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  5. MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza
Entertainment News
  1. Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads The Pack At The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'
  4. How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration
  5. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
Sports News
  1. NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' After Accepting Blame For Dallas Mavericks' 2-0 Deficit
  2. ISL: Valpuia Signs Contract Extension With Mumbai City FC Till 2027
  3. Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal
  4. I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation
  5. Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit
World News
  1. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
  2. Heavy Rains, Storm Hit Spain's Majorca Airport; Runways Flooded, Flight Ops Hit | Visuals
  3. Popular Pak YouTuber And Staunch Critic Of The Army Detained By Intelligence Officials, His Lawyer Alleges
  4. Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside
  5. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka