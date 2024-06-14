OutlookHub

QR Codes On Electrical Products Packaging

Placing QR codes on electrical appliance packaging can be helpful for customers in many ways. You can use QR codes to share product instructions and help customers activate warranty, reach out to customer support, or give feedback.

The packaging industry is one of the most prominent adopters of digital transformation such as QR codes, for a long term sustainability. Whether it's sharing useful information, usage instructions, or discount offers, QR codes just take product packaging to the next level.

While QR codes fit on all types of product packaging, they can be extremely valuable on electrical appliance packaging.

Electrical appliances must be handled with extra care, and not using them correctly can be hazardous. Therefore, manufacturers need to give detailed usage instructions, and here's where QR codes come into the picture.

Besides usage instructions, QR codes can also be useful in warranty activation and customer engagement.

How to use QR codes on electrical appliance packaging?

Here's a step-by-step roadmap to using QR codes on electrical appliance packaging.

1. Identify the type and purpose of the QR code

The first step is to identify the type and purpose of the QR code. Where do you want to take customers after they scan the QR code?

Select the type of QR code you want to use based on your requirements.

For example, a product QR code such as offered by QrCodeChimp will be suitable to onboard users from offline to the digital world of the product information, including images and videos. Similarly, if you want users to download a PDF document, a PDF QR code will be the right choice.

2. Create the QR code

Once you've decided on the type of QR code you want, the next step is to create it. You can use any QR code generator of your choice. However, ensure that the platform offers essential features like dynamic QR codes, bulk creation, and analytics.

Note: Create dynamic QR codes if you want to view the analytics or update their content in the future.

3. Print the QR code

Once your QR code is ready, download it in PDF or PNG format and print it. The PDF format is more suitable for printing, as it results in high-resolution, distortion-free QR codes.

4. Place the QR code on the packaging

Once you have printed the QR codes, place them on the packaging. Now, there are a few different ways to do it.

The most common way is to make QR codes a part of the overall packaging design. It won't require manually incorporating QR codes into the packaging, making the printing process faster.

The other way is to print QR codes separately and stick them on the packaging as stickers or labels. This method is more common for manufacturers that want to use QR codes as tags for authenticity, anti-counterfeiting, or warranty activation.

5. Monitor the QR code analytics

If you create dynamic QR codes for your electrical appliance packaging, you can view their scan analytics, such as the total scans and scan locations.

Most QR code platforms nowadays offer an analytics dashboard where you can view the analytics of your dynamic QR codes.

To be on the safer side, evaluate the analytics dashboard of the QR code platform you plan to use.

6. Update the QR code as needed

As discussed, dynamic QR codes are editable, and you can change their content as needed. Make sure to continuously update the content of your QR codes to ensure the customers get the latest and most relevant information.

It's also important to regularly check the QR codes to ensure they're scanning properly and taking customers to the right location.

Benefits of QR codes on electrical appliances

QR codes on product packaging can have various benefits for electrical appliance manufacturers. Here's why you should use QR codes on electrical appliances.

Share useful product instructions

Let's begin with the most significant use case – sharing product instructions. Unlike other products, electrical appliances require instructions. You can use QR codes to share in-depth guides to set up and use the products.

QR codes enable you to share tutorials in text, video, and other formats, making it easy for customers to use your product. This, in turn, results in higher customer satisfaction.

Enable customers to activate warranty

Warranty activation is another useful application of QR codes. You can use QR codes to bring people to a web page where they can register their products and activate their warranty.

QR codes make warranty activation fast and hassle-free, making life easier for you and your customers.

Collect valuable customer feedback

QR codes are also a great tool for collecting customer feedback. You can use a Feedback Forms QR code to collect feedback on your products easily.

Customers can scan the QR code and access the feedback form. All they need to do is submit their feedback.

Hence, QR codes make feedback collection super easy.

Offer customer support

Good customer support is the core of a positive customer experience. You can use QR codes to share FAQs and customer support contact details. If customers run into any issues while using your product, they can simply scan the QR codes and contact your support team.

Best practices to follow when using QR codes on electrical appliances

Here are some tips and best practices for using QR codes on electrical appliance packaging.

Use the right QR code generator

Your QR code platform can make or break your QR code campaigns.

Select a robust QR code generator that provides all the features needed to create and manage QR codes.

Other factors to consider are performance, pricing, and customer support.

Clearly communicate the purpose

Clearly communicate the purpose of the QR code to consumers. Whether it's accessing user manuals, product registration, or troubleshooting guides, the packaging should include concise and compelling instructions explaining the value they will gain from scanning the QR code.

Ensure accessibility and visibility

Place QR codes in easily accessible and visible locations on the packaging. Optimal placement is typically on the back or side of the product box, avoiding areas with reflections or intricate patterns that could hinder scanning. Ensure there is enough contrast between the QR code and the background.

Optimize QR code size

Make sure to print QR codes of the right size that balances visibility and efficiency. A larger code may be easier to scan, but it should not dominate the packaging design or take up too much space. Test various sizes during the design phase to find the right balance.

Customize your QR code

Black and white QR codes are boring, and they may also get fewer scans. Use colors, shapes, and logos to create appealing QR codes that engage customers and get more scans.

Regularly update content

If you create a dynamic QR code, regularly update the QR code's content as needed. Sharing outdated information with customers can harm your business and affect customer experience. So, continuously update the QR code with new information.

Some mistakes to avoid

Here are some mistakes you should avoid when using QR codes on electrical appliances.

  • Not choosing the right size: Printing a QR code that's too small or large can affect the scan rates and customer engagement. It's vital to print QR codes of the right size.

  • Not customizing your QR code: Square, black-and-white QR codes may not grab the customer's attention, leading to low scan rates.

  • Not placing the QR code appropriately: The placement of your QR code will play a vital role in its scan rate and engagement. Not placing the QR code in the right place can result in low scan rates.

  • Not clearly stating the QR code's purpose: Don't just put a QR code on the packaging and expect people to scan it. Clearly state the purpose of the QR code and what people will get from scanning it.

Final thoughts

Placing QR codes on electrical appliance packaging can be helpful for customers in many ways. You can use QR codes to share product instructions and help customers activate warranty, reach out to customer support, or give feedback.

However, make sure to follow the best practices discussed above to achieve the most out of your QR codes.

