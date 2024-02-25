Zero Tolerance Policy Towards Those Who Play With Future Of Youth: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that "injustice" done to the youth is a "national sin" and added that his government will adopt the policy of zero tolerance towards those who play with the future of the youth.

The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

Addressing a function held here to distribute appointment letters to 1,782 selected candidates Adityanath said, "It has been our resolve ('sankalp') from the very first day that if the recruitment process is not moving ahead with honesty, then it is playing with the youth and forcing them to migrate for their talent."