'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Narendra that he would be isolated if he ran the government to "political likes and dislikes".
Attacking the Modi government over the Union Budget allocation, Stalin told the PM that it will save your regime but not the nation.
Stalin's remarks came hours after the Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address. She was responding to the opposition's allegations of discrimination in the House, terming them to be "outrageous".
In a post on X, Stalin shared a video of the INDIA bloc leaders protesting outside the Parliament and said, "#INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report."
"Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi... You said, "The election is over, now we have to think about the country." But yesterday #Budget2024 will save your rule, but not the Indian nation!"
Stalin told Modi to "run the government in general" and not be bent on "avenging those who defeated you".
"I am obliged to advise you that if you run the government according to political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated," he added.
Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran said that PM Modi must follow Stalin, adding that he should also work for the people who didn't vote for him.
"I think the time has come for the PM to take some good advice from and follow our CM MK Stalin. When MK Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said - I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me, it is my duty. Today, the PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties which are supporting him," Maran was quoted by news agency ANI.
CM Stalin on Tuesday had said that Tamil Nadu had been completely ignored in the Union Budget and to condemn it, he would boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, which will be chaired by PM Modi.
Stalin had said that in order to satisfy a few regional parties that made a 'minority BJP' into 'majority BJP', schemes have announced in the Budget for a few states, apparently referring to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
Tamil Nadu's opposition, AIADMK, had also termed the Union Budget as a "big disappointment", claiming that it was prepared "only to satisfy" the states ruled by BJP's allies and not for equitable economic development of the nation.