National

'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'

Attacking the Modi government over the Union Budget allocation, Stalin told the PM that it will save your regime but not the nation.

L: PM Modi | R: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin |
L: PM Modi | R: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | Photo: PTI/X
info_icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Narendra that he would be isolated if he ran the government to "political likes and dislikes".

Attacking the Modi government over the Union Budget allocation, Stalin told the PM that it will save your regime but not the nation.

Stalin's remarks came hours after the Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address. She was responding to the opposition's allegations of discrimination in the House, terming them to be "outrageous".

In a post on X, Stalin shared a video of the INDIA bloc leaders protesting outside the Parliament and said, "#INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report."

"Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi... You said, "The election is over, now we have to think about the country." But yesterday #Budget2024 will save your rule, but not the Indian nation!"

Stalin told Modi to "run the government in general" and not be bent on "avenging those who defeated you".

"I am obliged to advise you that if you run the government according to political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated," he added.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran said that PM Modi must follow Stalin, adding that he should also work for the people who didn't vote for him.

"I think the time has come for the PM to take some good advice from and follow our CM MK Stalin. When MK Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said - I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me, it is my duty. Today, the PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties which are supporting him," Maran was quoted by news agency ANI.

CM Stalin on Tuesday had said that Tamil Nadu had been completely ignored in the Union Budget and to condemn it, he would boycott the July 27 NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, which will be chaired by PM Modi.

Stalin had said that in order to satisfy a few regional parties that made a 'minority BJP' into 'majority BJP', schemes have announced in the Budget for a few states, apparently referring to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu's opposition, AIADMK, had also termed the Union Budget as a "big disappointment", claiming that it was prepared "only to satisfy" the states ruled by BJP's allies and not for equitable economic development of the nation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Bowl Against THAI-W In Dambulla
  2. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  3. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  5. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  2. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'
  2. Weather News LIVE: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal
  3. Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH
  4. Delhi: Another 'Spider-Man' Arrested For Riding On Car's Bonnet In Dwarka, Video Goes Viral
  5. Rajya Sabha: In Criticism Of Union Budget, Chidambaram Rakes Up Unemployment Issue
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  3. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  4. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
  5. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
US News
  1. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  2. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  3. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  4. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  5. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Curfew Relaxed; Banks And Factories Re-Open As Protests Taper Off
  2. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  3. Macron To Name New French PM After Paris Olympics; Calls For Truce In War-Fighting Countries
  4. Nepal Mishap: 18 Dead As Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes In Kathmandu | In Pics
  5. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: Football Competitions Start Spain Vs Uzbekistan, Argentina Vs Morocco With First-Round Matches
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal