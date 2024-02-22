CBSE Proposes Open Book Exams For Classes 9-12 | Know About It

CBSE Consults Delhi University For Open Book Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to finalise the design and development of the Open Book Examinations (OBE) pilot by June and has decided to seek advice from Delhi University (DU) for this project, according to The Indian Express.

Delhi University (DU) had introduced open book tests in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing opposition.

Some students had raised concerns and approached the Delhi High Court, arguing that open book tests would be unfair to those without internet access and adequate infrastructure, particularly underprivileged students and those in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, including the visually impaired.

The court later allowed Delhi University to conduct the Open Book Examinations for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Regular students were given three hours to complete the exam, with an additional hour for scanning and uploading answer sheets. PwD students were granted six hours for the examination.