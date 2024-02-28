Vizag Floating Bridge: Did It Collapse Hours After Opening? Andhra Govt Refutes Claim | Details

Amid the ongoing row over the collapse of the Vizag floating bridge, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday firmly refuted claims that a part of the bridge, which was inaugurated at the beach on February 25, collapsed withing hours of unveiling. The state government instead maintained that the incident was part of a mock drill.

On February 25, the floating bridge was inaugurated on the popular R K Beach by senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy.

Unfortunately, within 24 hours several videos and images of a collapsed part of the bridge floating in the sea went viral.