Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Women Dead In Lightning In Jharkhand

Two persons, a woman, and a teenage girl died in lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.

Lightning illuminates the night sky during Monsoon
Lightning illuminates the night sky during Monsoon Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:03 am

Two persons, a woman, and a teenage girl died in lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.

The 13-year-old girl, a student of standard seven, died in Shadipur village of Dumka district on Saturday evening due to the lightning strike, sub-divisional officer Maheshwar Mahato said.

In the other incident, a 45-year-old woman lost her life at Dhaktidih village in East Singhbhum district where she was working in a paddy field, police said.

The woman was grievously injured in the lightning strike and rushed to a nearby community health center where doctors declared her brought dead.

Families of both victims will be given Rs four lakh each as compensation according to state government rules, officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Lightening Strike Thunderstorms Rising Water Levels Of Rivers Jharkhand Village Sub-divisional Officer Maheshwar Mahato Dhaktidih Village In East Singhbhum District Shadipur Village Of Dumka District Two Women Dead
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis