Two Women Dead In Lightning In Jharkhand

Two persons, a woman, and a teenage girl died in lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.

The 13-year-old girl, a student of standard seven, died in Shadipur village of Dumka district on Saturday evening due to the lightning strike, sub-divisional officer Maheshwar Mahato said.

In the other incident, a 45-year-old woman lost her life at Dhaktidih village in East Singhbhum district where she was working in a paddy field, police said.

The woman was grievously injured in the lightning strike and rushed to a nearby community health center where doctors declared her brought dead.

Families of both victims will be given Rs four lakh each as compensation according to state government rules, officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)