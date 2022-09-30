Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Tribal Protest In City For Recognition Of Sarna Religion

The tribals entered the city mostly from Howrah station, which is across the river, creating congestion on it and in the central Kolkata, police said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting families of 10 tribals who were shot dead last month in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh
Thousands of tribals congregated at the Rani Rashmoni Avenue demanding recognition of Sarna religion by the Centre.

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 4:24 pm

Thousands of tribals from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and districts of West Bengal congregated at the Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the heart of the city demanding recognition of Sarna religion by the Centre.

Their  processions affected the Friday morning traffic in the city, which is already in the festive mode ahead of Durga Puja. The tribals entered the city mostly from Howrah station, which is across the river, creating congestion on it and in the central Kolkata, police said.

There were more commuters on the city's streets as Friday is the last working day before Durga Puja holidays and steps were to ensure traffic movement which affected for over 45 minutes in some areas.  

(With PTI inputs)

