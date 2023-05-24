Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

TN To Establish Monument For Singapore Leader Lee Kuan Yew, Says Stalin

Home National

TN To Establish Monument For Singapore Leader Lee Kuan Yew, Says Stalin

Stalin is on a two-nation official tour of Singapore and Japan to attract investments to the state and had met honchos of Singapore companies earlier on Wednesday. Some pacts were also sealed today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
M K Stalin is on a two-nation official tour of Singapore and Japan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 9:12 pm

In recognition of his contribution towards the growth of Tamils in Singapore, a monument will be established for the popular leader late Lee Kuan Yew in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minster M K Stalin said on Wednesday.    The CM made this announcement at a public event in Singapore, according to an official release here.

Stalin is on a two-nation official tour of Singapore and Japan to attract investments to the state and had met honchos of Singapore companies earlier on Wednesday. Some pacts were also sealed today.

Related stories

Stalin Woos Singapore, Investors, Bills TN As Favourble Investment Destination

Prevent Deaths During Cleaning Of Sewers Or Face Action, CM Stalin Warns Officials

Karunanidhi Is The Architect Of Modern Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

He said Lee Kuan Yew, former Prime Minister of Singapore, was hailed as the father of the country and recalled his contribution towards the growth of Tamils there.

The leader was attracted by a speech of Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder late CN Annadurai and even called him an "elder brother," Stalin said, addressing an event of Tamil associations in Singapore.

"He (Lee Kuan Yew) later hosted Annadurai for a feast. When the leader passed away, late DMK chief M Karunanidhi hailed him as "Singapore's hero," Stalin recalled.

"Therefore, I want to share a happy news at this juncture. We have decided to establish a monument for Lee Kuan Yew in Tamil Nadu. This will come up in Mannargudi," he said.

A majority of Tamils residing in Singapore hail from Mannargudi and Pattukottai, he observed. Naming a number of villages in these regions, he said he was aware of the connect every household there had with Singapore.

A library in the name of Lee Kuan Yew and will be established along with his statue in Mannargudi, he added.

Advertisement

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Singapore Leader Lee Kuan Yew M.K. Stalin Japan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool