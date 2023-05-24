TN To Establish Monument For Singapore Leader Lee Kuan Yew, Says Stalin

In recognition of his contribution towards the growth of Tamils in Singapore, a monument will be established for the popular leader late Lee Kuan Yew in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minster M K Stalin said on Wednesday. The CM made this announcement at a public event in Singapore, according to an official release here.

Stalin is on a two-nation official tour of Singapore and Japan to attract investments to the state and had met honchos of Singapore companies earlier on Wednesday. Some pacts were also sealed today.

He said Lee Kuan Yew, former Prime Minister of Singapore, was hailed as the father of the country and recalled his contribution towards the growth of Tamils there.

The leader was attracted by a speech of Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder late CN Annadurai and even called him an "elder brother," Stalin said, addressing an event of Tamil associations in Singapore.

"He (Lee Kuan Yew) later hosted Annadurai for a feast. When the leader passed away, late DMK chief M Karunanidhi hailed him as "Singapore's hero," Stalin recalled.

"Therefore, I want to share a happy news at this juncture. We have decided to establish a monument for Lee Kuan Yew in Tamil Nadu. This will come up in Mannargudi," he said.

A majority of Tamils residing in Singapore hail from Mannargudi and Pattukottai, he observed. Naming a number of villages in these regions, he said he was aware of the connect every household there had with Singapore.

A library in the name of Lee Kuan Yew and will be established along with his statue in Mannargudi, he added.