TN CM inaugurates Renovated Memorial For Annadurai, Monument For Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the renovated memorial for Dravidian icon C N Annadurai and a swanky new monument for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina beach here on Monday.

The mausoleum for Karunanidhi symbolised his life, hardship, his phenomenal rise in stature from a humble beginning, besides his ability to serve the people with dedication, Stalin said paying rich tribute to Karunanidhi.