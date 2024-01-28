Not only Assam, the entire Northeast is a land to numerous tribes and communities belonging to the hills and plains, many of which had their own dynasties in the past when the entire Northeast India was one single land known as Bor Asom consisting of the ‘seven sisters’ namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya. In Jonbeel mela, the different hill tribes such as Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi, Jayantiya and Garo, from the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya and their counterparts from the plains, exchange their products through barter among themselves. The tribal people from the hills bring ginger, bamboo shoots, turmeric, pumpkin, medicinal herbs, etc. and exchange those with products like salt, oil, dried fish, various 'pithas' (sweet rice cakes), clothes, utensils and other items, with the people in the plain. Some other items include betel leaves, areca nuts, fresh lime, black pepper, mustard seeds, earthen-ware, iron-ware and even livestock. Nowadays, besides the barter system market in the morning time, other monetary currency-involved stalls also come to the fair.

This rarest fair of its kind was started by respected Ahom monarch Swargadeo Rudra Singha in 15th century and for more than last 500 years it is being held every year (excluding the lockdown times due to Covid-19) in the same place at the same time. The purpose of this fare was not trade alone. It also had a noble political purpose of getting tribal chiefs and communities together, so that they could stay and grow together regarding socio-political development, and grow a feeling of harmony and brotherhood. This was essential for the strong survival and socio-political growth of Bor asom together. Jonbeel mela was first organised by the Tiwa tribe, also known as Lalungs, and they still take the lead role in the entire organisation of the fair. The Tiwas name and pronounce the fair as Chunbîl Melâ.

The mela every year is started by worship in the very morning, followed by community fishing in the Jonbeel. Most interesting and enjoyable part of the fair is the Raaj Darbaar held amidst the fair. Once upon a time, the area was ruled by the Tiwa tribe; and their king was called Gobha Deoraja (Kobâ raja in Tiwa). Today also, the Jonbeel Mela is organised under the patronage of the Gobha Kingdom. Though now the monarchy system is over, still the ceremonial kings of the Tiwa tribe – the Gobha kings come to the fair, collect taxes and follow all the rituals. In the Darbar, people perform their traditional dance and music, making the environment very joyful.