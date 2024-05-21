National

Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad

Hyderabad Joint Transport Commissioner C Ramesh said in the online auction for fancy registration numbers, '9999' was taken for the highest bid amount wherein the car owner paid Rs 25,50,002 for the number plate 'TG-09 9999' for his high-end vehicle, to the department.